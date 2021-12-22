Technology News
Microsoft's $16-Billion Bid for Nuance Gets EU Antitrust Approval

Nuance serves 77 percent of US hospitals and helped launch Apple's Siri.

By Reuters | Updated: 22 December 2021 13:28 IST
Deal is Microsoft's second biggest after its $26.2 billion (roughly Rs. 1,98,070 crore) LinkedIn purchase

  • The Commission said its investigation into the deal had concluded
  • The Commission said it had examined issues including the overlap
  • Tech companies have ramped up acquisitions of AI-focused firms

The European Commission on Tuesday granted Microsoft unconditional antitrust approval for its $16 billion (roughly Rs. 1,20,525 crore)  bid for artificial intelligence and speech technology company Nuance Communications.

The deal is Microsoft's second biggest after its $26.2 billion (roughly Rs. 1,98,070 crore) LinkedIn purchase in 2016, and would boost its presence in cloud services for healthcare.

It has already regulatory approval in the United States and Australia, and Reuters reported earlier this month it was set to receive EU approval.

The Commission said its investigation into the deal had concluded that it would not significantly reduce competition in markets for transcription software, cloud services, enterprise communication services, PC operating systems, and other products.

"The proposed transaction would raise no competition concerns on any of the markets examined in the European Economic Area," the Commission said.

US-based Nuance serves 77 percent of US hospitals and helped launch Apple's Siri virtual assistant.

The Commission said it had examined issues including the overlap between Microsoft and Nuance's transcription software activities, and found that they offered "very different products" that, when combined, would continue to face strong competition from other players.

Tech companies have ramped up acquisitions of AI-focused firms as more integrate this technology into their products and services.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

 

What are the best phones of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft, Nuance
Realme 9i Tipped to Come With 4,880mAh Battery, Realme Pro+ May Feature 65W Fast Charging
Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge Launch Date in India Set for January 6, 120W Fast Charging Confirmed

