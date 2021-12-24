Technology News
loading

Facebook Parent Meta Appeals UK Ruling That It Must Sell Giphy

Half of traffic to Giphy's huge library of looping videos comes from Meta's platforms.

By Reuters | Updated: 24 December 2021 11:32 IST
Facebook Parent Meta Appeals UK Ruling That It Must Sell Giphy

Meta said it would not change terms of access for competitors, nor collect addition data from use of GIFs

Highlights
  • Britain's Competition and Markets Authority ordered Meta to sell Giphy
  • Half of traffic to Giphy's huge library comes from Meta's platforms
  • Its GIFs are also popular with users of TikTok, Twitter, and Snapchat

Facebook-owner Meta is appealing Britain's ruling that it must sell animated images platform Giphy, saying the evidence does not support the finding that the deal is a threat to its rivals or could impact competition in display advertising.

Britain's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) ordered Meta to sell Giphy, which it acquired for a reported $400 million (roughly Rs. 3,005 crore) in May 2020, last month after it decided the remedies offered by the US company did not answer its concerns.

It was the first time the British regulator had blocked a major digital acquisition, and it signalled a step change in its scrutiny of "big tech" companies.

"We are appealing the CMA's Giphy decision and will seek a stay of the CMA's order to divest," a Meta spokesperson said on Thursday.

"The decision to block the deal is wrong on the law and the facts, and the evidence does not support the CMA's conclusions or remedy."

Half of traffic to Giphy's huge library of looping videos comes from Meta's platforms Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

Its GIFs are also popular with users of TikTok, Twitter, and Snapchat, and the CMA was concerned Meta could limit access or force rivals to provide more user data.

Meta said it would not change the terms of access for competitors, nor collect addition data from the use of GIFs, which have no online tracking mechanisms such as pixels or cookies.

The CMA rejected the remedy, which Meta offered to make legally binding, in part because it would require ongoing monitoring.

The regulator was also concerned Meta had closed down Giphy's fledgling advertising business, removing a potential source of competition.

Meta said Giphy's advertising business was unsuccessful, and if it had the potential to become a major competitor its model could be replicated by any other GIF provider. It argues the deal did not, therefore, meet the threshold of a "substantial lessoning of competition" needed for the CMA to block it.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

What are the best phones of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Meta, Giphy
Crypto Price Chart Lights Up Amid Festivities as Bitcoin, Majority Altcoins Beef Up in Values

Related Stories

Facebook Parent Meta Appeals UK Ruling That It Must Sell Giphy
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. All You Need To Know About Minnal Murali
  2. Minnal Murali Movie Review: Super Hero, Super Mediocre
  3. Starting July 1, 2022, These RBI Rules Apply for Online Card Transactions
  4. The Best Internet Memes of 2021
  5. Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 Smartwatch With Stainless Steel Body Launched
  6. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Launch Tipped for February 2022
  7. Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge Launch in India Set for January 6
  8. Flipkart Jingle Days Sale 2021: Blaupunkt Announces Discounts on Smart TVs
  9. Vivo V23 5G's BIS, SIRIM Certifications Hint at Imminent India Launch
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo V23 Series India Launch Confirmed, Tipped to Sport 50-Megapixel Dual Selfie Cameras
  2. Forget Dating Apps: People Moving to Twitter, TikTok to Find the Perfect Match, MIT Report States
  3. Facebook Parent Meta Appeals UK Ruling That It Must Sell Giphy
  4. Crypto Price Chart Lights Up Amid Festivities as Bitcoin, Majority Altcoins Beef Up in Values
  5. OnePlus Nord 2 CE May Not Launch Before February 2022, Tipster Hints
  6. Redmi Note 11 Pro+ Spotted on US FCC Listing, Hints at Imminent Global Launch
  7. WhatsApp Spotted Testing Ability to Upload Media as Status Update When Sharing Over Chat
  8. Battlegrounds Mobile India Introduces Permanent Device Ban Policy to Deter Cheaters
  9. CES 2022: Google, Waymo, GM Cancel In-Person Attendance Over Rising COVID-19 Cases
  10. Tesla Deactivates Video Games on Moving Car Screens After US Safety Probe
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com