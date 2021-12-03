Technology News
Facebook Owner Meta Launches New Platform, Safety Hub to Protect Women in India

Meta has launched Women's Safety Hub in Hindi and 11 other Indian languages.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 3 December 2021 10:07 IST
Facebook Owner Meta Launches New Platform, Safety Hub to Protect Women in India

This initiative by Meta will ensure women do not face a language barrier in accessing information

  • StopNCII.org aims to combat the spread of non-consensual intimate images
  • The platform doesn't receive any photos and videos
  • Meta is hopeful that this becomes an industrywide initiative

Meta (formerly Facebook) on Thursday announced a slew of steps to protect woman users on its platform, including the launch of StopNCII.org in India that aims to combat the spread of non-consensual intimate images (NCII).

Meta has also launched the Women's Safety Hub, which will be available in Hindi and 11 other Indian languages, that will enable more women users in India to access information about tools and resources that can help them make the most of their social media experience, while staying safe online.

This initiative by Meta will ensure women do not face a language barrier in accessing information Karuna Nain, director (global safety policy) at Meta Platforms, told reporters here.

"Safety is an integral part of Meta's commitment to building and offering a safe online experience across the platforms and over the years the company has introduced several industry leading initiatives to protect users online.

"Furthering our effort to bolster the safety of users, we are bringing in a number of initiatives to ensure online safety of women on our platforms," she added.

StopNCII.org is a platform that aims to combat the spread of non-consensual intimate images (NCII).

"It gives victims control. People can come to this platform proactively, hash their intimate videos and images, share their hashes back with the platform and participating companies," Nain said.

She explained that the platform doesn't receive any photos and videos, and instead what they get is the hash or unique digital fingerprint/unique identifier that tells the company that this is a known piece of content that is violating. "We can proactively keep a lookout for that content on our platforms and once it''s uploaded, our review team check what''s really going on and take appropriate action if it violates our policies," she added.

In partnership with UK Revenge Porn Helpline, StopNCII.org builds on Meta's NCII Pilot, an emergency programme that allows potential victims to proactively hash their intimate images so they can''t be proliferated on its platforms.

The first-of-its-kind platform, has partnered with global organisations to support the victims of NCII. In India, the platform has partnered with organisations such as Social Media Matters, Centre for Social Research, and Red Dot Foundation.

Nain added that the company is hopeful that this becomes an industrywide initiative, so that victims can just come to this one central place to get help and support and not have to go to each and every tech platform, one by one to get help and support.

Also, Bishakha Datta (executive editor of Point of View) and Jyoti Vadehra from Centre for Social Research are the first Indian members in Meta''s Global Women''s Safety Expert Advisors. The group comprises 12 other non-profit leaders, activists, and academic experts from different parts of the world and consults Meta in the development of new policies, products and programmes to better support women on its apps.

"We are confident that with our ever-growing safety measures, women will be able to enjoy a social experience which will enable them to learn, engage and grow without any challenges.

"India is an important market for us and bringing Bishakha and Jyoti onboard to our Women''s Safety Expert Advisory Group will go a long way in further enhancing our efforts to make our platforms safer for women in India," Nain said.

