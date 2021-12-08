Technology News
This is one of Meta’s largest offices in Asia.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 8 December 2021 14:51 IST
CFINE is housed in one of Meta's largest offices in Asia that has been set up in Gurugram

Highlights
  • CFINE will bring together all its products and efforts
  • The new office will house various teams
  • Meta will attempt to train and skill 1 crore small businesses

Meta (formerly Facebook) on Wednesday said it aims to skill 1 crore small businesses and 2,50,000 creators over the next three years in the country through its Centre for Fuelling India's New Economy (CFINE) in Delhi-NCR.

CFINE is housed in one of Meta's largest offices in Asia that has been set up in Gurugram. The new office will house various teams from Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

"India's not just the largest country for Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram, it's also where in many ways, the future of the Internet is being shaped. We see this office as an opportunity for us to build a space that does not just house our largest team in the country, but will also be a space that deeply engages with the world outside," Facebook India (Meta) Vice President and Managing Director Ajit Mohan told reporters here.

He added that CFINE - a multifunctional centre - will bring together all its products and efforts and its mission will be to use technology and tools being built by the company to fuel growth for creators, small businesses, and entrepreneurs in the country.

“Over the next three years, we will attempt to train and skill 1 crore small businesses and 2,50,000 creators through the centre. We realise this is no small task, but we recognise that we have an obligation to rise to the unique opportunity presented by the forces of technology transforming India,” Mohan said.

He further said: “This is an opportunity in line with the openness of India's Internet and the fundamental democratic values that drive institutions that we have benefited from”.

Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar noted that technology is deeply and almost irreversibly changing the trajectory of the country.

“…while there will always be a debate about user harm, and all of the proliferations of problems that are created by the expanding Internet, we must focus on keeping the Internet open, safe and trusted and accountable in all ways and for all Indians,” he added. The minister said the power of the Internet lies in its ability to fuel new economy, entrepreneurship and innovation, and in empowering youngsters.

“We must mitigate user harm and ensure that the narrative around Internet and technology continues to grow around the positivity that technology brings to the lives of so many people,” the minister emphasised.

Chandrasekhar said all big Internet companies have tremendous ability to influence the trajectory in good or bad ways for entrepreneurship, for citizens and indeed societies at large, and that technology must be harnessed for good. 

