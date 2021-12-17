Technology News
loading

Meta Targets 'Cyber Mercenaries' Using Facebook to Spy on Activists, Journalists Globally

Meta took down 1,500 Facebook and Instagram pages linked to groups.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 17 December 2021 09:50 IST
Meta Targets 'Cyber Mercenaries' Using Facebook to Spy on Activists, Journalists Globally

Facebook parent Meta said it deleted accounts tied to Cobwebs Technologies, Cognyte, Bluehawk CI

Highlights
  • Meta started warning about 50,000 people
  • Cytrox was also accused Thursday by researchers at Citizen Lab
  • Black Cube denied wrongdoing or even operating in the "cyber world"

Facebook parent Meta on Thursday banned a series of "cyber mercenary" groups, and began alerting some 50,000 people likely targeted by the firms accused of spying on activists, dissidents, and journalists worldwide.

Meta took down 1,500 Facebook and Instagram pages linked to groups with services allegedly ranging from scooping up public information online to using fake personas to build trust with targets or digital snooping via hack attacks.

The social media giant also started warning about 50,000 people it believes may have been targeted in more than 100 nations by firms that include several from Israel, which is a leading player in the cybersurveillance business.

"The surveillance-for-hire industry... looks like indiscriminate targeting on behalf of the highest bidder," Nathaniel Gleicher, head of security policy at Meta, told a press briefing.

The Facebook parent said it deleted accounts tied to Cobwebs Technologies, Cognyte, Black Cube and Bluehawk CI — all of which were based or founded in Israel.

India-based BellTroX, North Macedonian firm Cytrox, and an unidentified entity in China also saw accounts linked to them removed from Meta platforms.

Cytrox was also accused Thursday by researchers at Canadian cybersecurity organisation Citizen Lab of developing and selling spyware used to hack Egyptian opposition figure Ayman Nour's phone.

Unnamed Chinese operation

"These cyber mercenaries often claim that their services only target criminals and terrorists," said a Meta statement.

"Targeting is in fact indiscriminate and includes journalists, dissidents, critics of authoritarian regimes, families of opposition members and human rights activists," it added. "We have banned them from our services."

Black Cube, in a statement to AFP, denied wrongdoing or even operating in the "cyber world."

"Black Cube works with the world's leading law firms in proving bribery, uncovering corruption, and recovering hundreds of millions in stolen assets," it said, adding the firm ensures it complies with local laws.

Firms selling "Web intelligence services" start the surveillance process by gathering information from publicly available online sources such as news reports and Wikipedia.

Cyber mercenaries then set up fake accounts on social media sites to glean information from people's profiles and even join groups or conversations to learn more, Meta investigators said.

Another tactic is to win a target's trust on a social network and then trick the person into clicking on a booby-trapped link or file that installs software that can then steal information from whatever device they use to go online.

With that kind of access, the mercenary can steal data from a target's phone or computer, as well as silently activate microphones, cameras and tracking, according to the Meta team.

Bluehawk, one the targeted firms, sells a wide range of surveillance activities, including managing fake accounts to install malicious code, the Meta report said.

Some fake accounts linked to Bluehawk posed as journalists from media outlets such as Fox News in the United States and La Stampa in Italy, according to Meta.

While Meta was not able to pinpoint who was running the unnamed Chinese operation, it traced "command and control" of the surveillance tool involved to servers that appeared to be used by law enforcement officials in China.

Why does Redmi refresh its phones so soon? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Meta, Facebook
The Witcher Season 2 Review: Better, but Henry Cavill’s Netflix Series Has Still Some Ways to Go

Related Stories

Meta Targets 'Cyber Mercenaries' Using Facebook to Spy on Activists, Journalists Globally
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. All You Need to Know About The Witcher Season 2
  2. Top Upcoming Smartphones to Look Forward to in 2022
  3. Spider-Man No Way Home: 2 Post-Credits Scenes, Explained
  4. Jio Introduces Re. 1 Recharge Plan With 10MB Data for 1 Day
  5. The Witcher Season 2 Review: Better, but Still Some Ways to Go
  6. Dogecoin Whale Activity Shoots by 148 Percent as Adoption Increases
  7. Spider-Man: No Way Home Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks
  8. Acer India Brings Up to Rs. 40,000 Discount on Gaming Laptops in Sale
  9. Vi Launches Four New Prepaid Recharge Plans: Details Here
  10. Oppo Find N Foldable Phone With Flexion Hinge Goes Official
#Latest Stories
  1. Meta Targets 'Cyber Mercenaries' Using Facebook to Spy on Activists, Journalists Globally
  2. Lenovo ThinkVision T86, ThinkVision T75, ThinkVision T65 Large Format Displays Launched
  3. UK Advertisement Watchdog Bans Crypto Companies From Hosting Ads
  4. Vi Launches Rs. 155, Rs. 239, Rs. 666, Rs. 699 Prepaid Recharge Plans: Benefits, Validity
  5. The Sound of 007: Apple TV+ Plans Documentary on James Bond Soundtracks
  6. Honor Play 30 Plus 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, Dual Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Meta Said to Win Conditional EU Nod for Kustomer Buy
  8. MG Motor to Release NFT Series of Over 1,000 Separate Tokens
  9. Clearview AI Facial Recognition Company Breached Privacy Law: French Watchdog CNIL
  10. Rise Conference Calls Off 2022 Event Citing COVID-19 Fears
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com