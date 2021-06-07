Technology News
loading

Mark Zuckerberg On Teaching His Child How To Type: 'Test of Patience'

Zuckerberg's followers weighed in on the comments with their own experiences of parenting

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 7 June 2021 14:24 IST
Mark Zuckerberg On Teaching His Child How To Type: 'Test of Patience'

Photo Credit: Reuters

The Facebook CEO often posts about family life on social media

Highlights
  • The Facebook CEO shared a post about teaching his daughter to code
  • Zuckerberg was using the Kano Code app to teach his daughter
  • He joked that watching her type was the greatest test of patience

Mark Zuckerberg posted a photo of his daughter learning to code using the Kano Code app, but also joked that teaching his child to type was one of the greatest tests of his patience. The pandemic and the consequent need to stay locked indoors for copious amounts of time has led parents with young children to come up with innovative ways to keep them engaged and stimulated. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg tried teaching his child how to type on a computer keyboard, and wrote that he felt like he is “just going to lose it”.

On June 4, Zuckerberg shared a photo on Facebook of his daughter learning coding. He captioned it, “Kano is pretty awesome for teaching kids to code”, and added in the comments that teaching his child how to type was “one of the greatest tests of patience” he has ever gone through.

He then proceeded to describe how his younger daughter, August, types, managing to write only one to two words in a minute, adding how impatient it makes him: “When she gets a few letters into a word and then makes a mistake and accidentally presses delete three times instead of once and then has to retype the whole word, I feel like I'm just going to lose it.”

The comments underneath his post ranged from parents sharing the joys of teaching their children how to code, to them delightfully asking him to keep at it.

One user, Ajay Lobo, asked if a “second Mark Zuckerberg” was coming up. The user wrote, “Wow, she is making second Facebook,” and added, “The coding is very difficult, but she is doing like a pro.”

A second user, Jennifer Sprague, said, “My grandson is 10 and is learning how to code as well. He already created his own game last year. Kids are amazing.”

Another user, Ibrahim Gambo, said “that is parenting” and added, “More patience your way as August grows and learns.”

However, there were also followers who felt the kid was too young to use a computer. While Aninda Chowdhury wrote, “It's certainly not healthy for little kids to use computers and phones from such an early age!”, Angela Druda Glover commented, “Kids should be playing outside and learn about nature. They can learn to code later.”

Many other users remarked on how cute the Elsa sticker was on his laptop.

The post was shared more than 14,000 times and received around 78,000 likes in just a couple of days. Well, even for the CEO of Facebook, the challenges of parenting remain the same as those across the world. Do you have a similar experience teaching your child or young sibling how to type? Let us know in the comments.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mark Zuckerberg parenting, facebook, Parenting
Realme X9, Realme X9 Pro Price, Specifications Tipped; May Come With Snapdragon 778, Snapdragon 870
Infinix Note 10 Pro, Infinix Note 10 With 5,000mAh Batteries Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Mark Zuckerberg On Teaching His Child How To Type: 'Test of Patience'
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Price in India, Back Panel Design Leak Ahead of Launch
  2. Vivo Y73 India Launch Teased to Take Place Soon, Design Revealed
  3. Suffering From Hair Loss or Baldness? New Study May Have Solution for You
  4. Realme X9, Realme X9 Pro Price, Specifications Surface Online
  5. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Price Tipped; Could Be Cheaper Than Galaxy S20 FE
  6. iQoo Z3 Price in India Tipped Ahead of Official Launch
  7. Infinix Note 10 Pro, Infinix Note 10 With 5,000mAh Batteries Launched in India
  8. Hubble Telescope Discovers a ‘Lopsided’ Spiral Galaxy: See Photo
  9. Poco M3 Pro 5G Price in India Tipped for 6GB + 128GB Model
  10. Delhi Permits Online Alcohol Delivery - Here's What We Know So Far
#Latest Stories
  1. Fire-Boltt Talk Smartwatch With Sp02 Tracking, Bluetooth Calling Launched in India
  2. Flipkart in Talks to Raise $3 Billion From SoftBank, Others: Report
  3. GOQii Smart Vital Junior Smartwatch for Kids With 18 Activity Modes, SpO2 Sensor Launched in India
  4. Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos to Fly to Space With Brother on Blue Origin Rocket on July 20
  5. Vivo Y75 5G Specifications Tipped via Bluetooth SIG, Geekbench Listings; Could Launch Soon
  6. Did Anonymous Really Threaten Elon Musk Over Bitcoin Manipulation?
  7. Google Agrees to Change Some Ad Practices After French Watchdog Imposes Fine of EUR 220 Million
  8. Twitter May Allow Users to 'Change Who Can Reply' on Their Tweets
  9. Poco M3 Pro 5G Price in India Tipped for 6GB + 128GB Storage Model Ahead of June 8 Launch
  10. Infinix Note 10 Pro, Infinix Note 10 With 5,000mAh Batteries Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com