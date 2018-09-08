NDTV Gadgets360.com

Mark Zuckerberg Says He Will Highlight Steps Taken to 'Fix Facebook'

, 08 September 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Mark Zuckerberg Says He Will Highlight Steps Taken to 'Fix Facebook'

Mark Zuckerberg considers it as a "personal challenge for 2018" to fix Facebook

As countries over the world including India face elections amid the spread of fake news and political interference on social media platforms, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a post on Friday that the company had started sanitising itself in 2017 and "even this work will extend through 2019, I do expect us to end this year on a significantly better trajectory than when we entered it".

"My personal challenge for 2018 has been to fix the most important issues facing Facebook -- whether that's defending against election interference by nation states, protecting our community from abuse and harm, or making sure people have control of their information," the Facebook founder wrote.

After his grilling in the US Congress in April over the Cambridge Analytica data scandal and the Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election, COO Sheryl Sandberg again testified at the US Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on election security on September 5.

Along with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, she faced the committee which is probing the Russian interference from an angle to publicly hold Facebook and Twitter accountable for allowing Russian operatives on their platforms.

"I'm spending a lot of time on these issues, and as the year winds down I'm going to write a series of notes outlining how I'm thinking about them and the steps we're taking to address them," said Zuckerberg.

The first note will be about the steps Facebook is taking to prevent election interference on Facebook, which is timely with the US mid-terms and Brazilian presidential elections approaching.

"I'll write about privacy, encryption and business models, and then about content governance and enforcement as well in the coming months," he added.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook
NASA Launches Rocket to Test Parachute for Mars Lander
AI Camera Phones
Mark Zuckerberg Says He Will Highlight Steps Taken to 'Fix Facebook'
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Realme 2 Sale
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Redmi 6 vs Redmi 6A vs Redmi 6 Pro: How the 3 Xiaomi Phones Differ
  2. Lenovo Cardio Plus HX03W Water-Resistant Fitness Band Launched in India
  3. Jio Giving Users Up to 10GB Free Data; Here's How the Offer Works
  4. Vivo X23 With 6.41-Inch Display, Snapdragon 670 SoC, 8GB RAM Launched
  5. OnePlus 6T Render With Waterdrop Display Notch, Triple Rear Cameras Leaks
  6. Nokia 9 Render Gives a Glimpse at Penta-Lens Camera Setup, Display Notch
  7. Iron Fist Season 2: Netflix-Marvel's Worst Show Has No Way to Go but Up
  8. Moto G5, Moto G5 Plus Start Receiving Android 8.1 Oreo Update
  9. Redmi 6, Redmi 6A, Redmi 6 Pro With AI Face Unlock Launched in India
  10. Oppo F9 Pro Review
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.