Technology News

Facebook 'mistakenly deleted' Mark Zuckerberg's old posts

, 30 March 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Facebook 'mistakenly deleted' Mark Zuckerberg's old posts

Some of the deleted Mark Zuckerberg posts date back to 2007 and 2008

Highlights

  • Facebook blames technical errors for the deletion
  • Some of Zuckerberg's old posts can still be found on the company's blog
  • Total number of deleted posts is unclear

In a bizarre incident, social networking giant Facebook has said that it "mistakenly deleted" CEO Mark Zuckerberg's old posts, some of them dating back to 2007 and 2008. A spokesperson from the company reportedly said many of Zuckerberg's old posts about Facebook can still be found on the company's blog and in its newsroom.

"A few years ago some of Mark's posts were mistakenly deleted due to technical errors. The work required to restore them would have been extensive and not guaranteed to be successful so we didn't do it," CNET quoted a Facebook spokesperson as saying on Friday.

The spokesperson added that they didn't know how many total posts were deleted.

The total number of vanished posts could be significantly higher, as the very nature of the issue makes it extremely difficult to make a full accounting of what exactly has gone missing over the years.

"These disappearances, along with other changes Facebook has made to how it saves its archive of announcements and blog posts, make it much harder to parse the social network's historical record.

"This makes it far more difficult to hold the company, and Zuckerberg himself, accountable to past statements -- particularly during a period of intense scrutiny of the company in the wake of a string of scandals," the Business Insider said.

Meanwhile, facing flak after the New Zealand terror attack that was live-streamed on its platform, the social media giant is now exploring restrictions on who can use its "Facebook Live" feature.

Facebook came under pressure after a white man live-streamed a terror attack on two mosques in Christchurch on Facebook Live.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg
Huawei P30 Pro Starts Receiving First Software Update With Optimised Camera Performance: Report
Pricee
Facebook 'mistakenly deleted' Mark Zuckerberg's old posts
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Realme 2 Pro
TRENDING
  1. WhatsApp Fingerprint Authentication Feature Spotted on Android
  2. Poco F1, Realme 2 Pro, and More Get Discounts in Flipkart Sale
  3. PUBG Mobile 0.12.0 Beta Update Out Now: Here's What's New
  4. Game of Thrones Is Coming Back, and So Are People Who Illegally Watch It
  5. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
  6. Mi Notebook Air 13.3 (2019), Mi Notebook 15.6 (2019) Launched by Xiaomi
  7. Google I/O 2019 Schedule Released, Android Q Set to Take Centrestage
  8. Asus ZenFone 6 Spotted on Wi-Fi Certification Site Ahead of Launch
  9. Korean Variant of Samsung Galaxy S10 5G May Differ From Global Variant
  10. Mars Helicopter Ready to Fly to Red Planet: NASA
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.