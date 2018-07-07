NDTV Gadgets360.com

Mark Zuckerberg Becomes World's Third Richest Person as Facebook Stock Soars

 
, 07 July 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Mark Zuckerberg Becomes World's Third Richest Person as Facebook Stock Soars

Highlights

  • Mark Zuckerberg's net worth stands at $81.6 billion
  • He has leapfrogged Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffet
  • It's first time the 3 richest people have made their fortunes from tech

Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg has overtaken Warren Buffett as the world's third-richest person, further solidifying technology as the most robust creator of wealth.

Zuckerberg, who trails only Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, eclipsed Buffett Friday as Facebook shares climbed 2.4 percent, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

It's the first time that the three wealthiest people on the ranking made their fortunes from technology. Zuckerberg, 34, is now worth $81.6 billion (approximately Rs. 5.61 lakh crores), about $373 million (roughly Rs. 2,565 crores) more than Buffett, 87, chairman and chief executive officer of Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Zuckerberg's ascent has been driven by investors' continued embrace of Facebook, the social-network giant that shook off the fallout from a data-privacy crisis that hammered its shares, sending them to an eight-month low of $152.22 (about Rs. 10,467.41) on March 27. The stock closed Friday at a record $203.23 (roughly Rs. 13,975.11).

Technology fortunes make up about a fifth of the more than $5 trillion (about Rs. 344 lakh crores) in wealth tracked by the Bloomberg index, more than any other sector. The ranking, which tracks the world's 500 richest people, is updated after the close of each trading day in New York.

Buffett, once the world's wealthiest person, is sliding in the ranking thanks to his charitable giving, which he kicked off in earnest in 2006. He's donated about 290 million Berkshire Hathaway Class B shares to charities, most of it to Gates's foundation. Those shares are now worth more than $50 billion (about Rs. 3.44 lakh crores), according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Zuckerberg has pledged to give away 99 percent of his Facebook stock in his lifetime.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook Stock Price Hits All-Time High Despite Controversies
Mi Phones
Mark Zuckerberg Becomes World's Third Richest Person as Facebook Stock Soars
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy J8
TRENDING
  1. Jio Phone 2 vs Jio Phone
  2. Oppo Find X India Launch Expected on July 12
  3. Sony Xperia XZs, Xperia L2, Xperia R1 Price in India Slashed
  4. Airtel Removes Broadband Plan FUP in Select Cities to Rival Jio GigaFiber
  5. Mark Zuckerberg Becomes World's Third Richest Person
  6. Samsung Launches Galaxy Jean, a Rebranded Galaxy A6+
  7. Ex-Googler Develops a Web Tool to Build Microsites Within URLs
  8. Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 Price Leaked; Ferrari Edition Also Expected to Launch
  9. Xiaomi Mi A2 First Alleged Rear Camera Sample Leaked
  10. MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM 8.7.5 Rollout Begins for Compatible Xiaomi Phones
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.