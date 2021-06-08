Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been pretty actively posting about his family life of late, and shared an interesting video showing him throwing a javelin some five feet with pinpoint accuracy. Wearing noise-canceling headphones that are worn at shooting ranges, the tech tycoon threw javelins, one after the other, on a target kept about five feet away, and every time he managed to hit inside the circle. If Facebook doesn't work out, he could really explore this as a future career path.

Zuckerberg posted the video on Facebook, and wrote in the caption, “I have a very particular set of skills...”

The video begins with the 37-year-old readying for the first throw. As soon as he gains momentum and stretches his body and arms to release the javelin, the video goes into slow motion to build the tempo for the impending impact. Moments later, the javelin strikes the target board, just outside the innermost circle. Zuckerberg returns to pick another spear and goes for another shot. This time he hits the bull's eye.

A lot of people commented on the post, some even having a dig at the American entrepreneur.

“Nice. You could have a future as an extra on The Last Kingdom!!” said Facebook user Mike Sievert, referring to the British historical fiction television series.

“You need to practice throwing it further back from the target, that looks too easy,” said Mary Ann Conner.

“What are the headphones for?” said Joseph Archel Baronia Otic.

“Have to wear ear defenders cos a throw this fast creates a sonic boom,” replied Dex Hunter-Torricke.

“How many times did you throw it until you got an almost perfect shot?” Manny Murcia.

Recently, Zuckerberg had also posted a photo of his daughter learning to code using the Kano Code app. He had joked that teaching children to type is one of the greatest tests of patience.

Well, even for the CEO of Facebook, the challenges of parenting remain the same as most people across the world.