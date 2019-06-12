Technology News

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s Fake Video to Stay on Instagram

The deepfake video of Mark Zuckerberg was shared by British artist Bill Posters as part of the promotion for his project "Spectre".

By | Updated: 12 June 2019 10:42 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s Fake Video to Stay on Instagram

Instagram will refrain from taking down an ultra realistic "deepfake video" of Facebook's CEO

Highlights
  • The "deepfake video" was shared by British artist Bill Posters
  • Instagram will treat the video the same way it treat all misinformation
  • The company is set to filter it from Instagram's recommendation surface

Instagram will refrain from taking down an ultra realistic "deepfake video" posted Tuesday of Facebook's CEO bragging about controlling billions of people's "stolen" personal data.

"Imagine this for a second: one man with total control of billions of people's stolen data, all their secrets, their lives, their futures," an AI-generated Mark Zuckerberg says in the video.

"I owe it all to Spectre. Spectre showed me that whoever controls the data controls the future."

The video was shared by British artist Bill Posters as part of the promotion for his project "Spectre," which looks at the outsize influence of technology and social media.

"We will treat this content the same way we treat all misinformation on Instagram," said an Instagram spokesperson.

"If third-party fact-checkers mark it as false, we will filter it from Instagram's recommendation surfaces."

"Spectre," which is named after the secret villanous organisation from the James Bond films, aims to discuss the power of digital influencers and information online, as well as what can or cannot be believed.

According to his website, Posters and fellow artist Daniel Howe teamed up with AI startups to create "deepfake" videos of celebrities ranging from Kim Kardashian to President Donald Trump saying ridiculous things.

Posters and Howe are not trying to trick internet users, as all the videos are labeled with the hashtag #deepfake. But their work shines a light on the proliferation of faked videos online, especially as AI technology advances.

The video of Zuckerberg manipulates an actual statement from the CEO, and refers to Facebook's recent controversies over both stolen user data and one such manipulated video.

Facebook recently came under fire for refusing to block the sharing of a video of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that was doctored to make her appear drunk or impaired.

Pelosi called on the social media giant to block the video, saying Facebook "knows that this is false."

Facebook did not remove the video but is quoted in media reports as saying that the video had been tagged as false and sank in the network's news feed ranking.
 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, Instagram
Amitabh Bachchan Twittter Hack: Hackers Could Be Using DMs to Hijack Accounts
Redmi Note 7 Pro to Go on Sale in India Today via Flipkart, Mi.com: Price, Offers
Honor Smartphones
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s Fake Video to Stay on Instagram
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM Phones
TRENDING
  1. Mi 9T, Mi 9T Pro Set to Launch Today: Everything You Need to Know
  2. Mi 9T Pro Gets Listed by Online Retailer, Revealing Key Specifications
  3. PUBG Mobile 0.13.0 Update: Release Date, What's New, and More
  4. Xiaomi Launches Mi Band 4 With Colour AMOLED Display, 6-Axis Sensor
  5. Samsung Galaxy M40 Debuts With Infinity-O Display, Screen Sound Tech
  6. Amitabh Bachchan's Twitter Account Hacked, Defaced
  7. Xiaomi’s Mi Band 4 to Support Mobile Payments, Get 6 Strap Colours
  8. Nokia 3.2 Review
  9. Honor 20 Pro, Honor 20, Honor 20i Launched in India: All You Need to Know
  10. Google Maps Testing New Feature That Will Make Your Taxi Rides Safer
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.