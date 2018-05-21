Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Mark Zuckerberg Agrees to Live-Stream EU Parliament Hearing

 
, 21 May 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Mark Zuckerberg Agrees to Live-Stream EU Parliament Hearing

Photo Credit: Bloomberg photo by Andrew Harrer

Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg has agreed to live-stream his meeting with European Parliament members as he answers questions in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal, a top official said Monday.

The meeting on Tuesday with the parliament's most senior members was initially set to be held behind closed doors.

But influential MEPs had pushed for a public hearing following the worst crisis in Facebook's history.

"I have personally discussed with Facebook CEO Mr Zuckerberg the possibilty of webstreaming meeting with him," the parliament's leader Antonio Tajani wrote on Twitter.

"I am glad to announce that he has accepted this new request. Great news for EU citizens," he added.

Tajani had invited Zuckerberg, saying the 2.7 million EU citizens affected by the data sharing scandal deserved a full explanation.

The visit comes as the EU is introducing tough new data protection rules later this month, which Facebook has said it will comply with.

Facebook admitted earlier this month that up to 87 million users may have had their data hijacked by British consultancy Cambridge Analytica, which worked for US President Donald Trump during his 2016 campaign.

The EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which comes into effect on May 25, aims to give users more control over how their personal information is stored and used online, with big fines for firms that break the rules.

Zuckerberg, who has repeatedly apologised for the massive data breach, told the US Congress in April that the more stringent EU rules could serve as a rough model globally.

The European Parliament hearing will run from 6:15pm to 7:30pm (1615 GMT to 1730 GMT) on Tuesday.

Tajani will also hold a private meeting with Zuckerberg the same day, a spokesman for the parliamentary chief told AFP.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Social, Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook, EU, GDPR
Google Assistant Will Reportedly Alert That Duplex Calls are Recorded
MTNL Investing Rs. 190 Crores to Upgrade Services, May Be Allocated 4G Spectrum: Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha
Best AC deals
Mark Zuckerberg Agrees to Live-Stream EU Parliament Hearing
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Pricee
TRENDING
  1. Samsung Galaxy J6, Galaxy J8 With Infinity Displays, Android Oreo Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. OnePlus 6 Review
  3. Flipkart Apple Week Comes With Offers on iPhones, iPads, and More
  4. Airtel Rs. 558 Pack Counters Jio By Offering 246GB Data for 82 Days
  5. Moto G6, Moto G6 Play India Launch Set for June 4
  6. Is the OnePlus 6 an iPhone X Killer at Half the Price?
  7. Samsung Galaxy A6, Galaxy A6+ With Infinity Display Launched in India
  8. Samsung India to Launch Affordable Smartphones With Infinity Display Design Today
  9. OnePlus 6 and Realme 1 Launch, Nokia X6 Unveil, and Other News This Week
  10. LG Q7, Q7 Plus, Q7 Alpha Smartphones With Up to 4GB RAM Launched
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.