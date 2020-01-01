Technology News
Mariah Carey's Twitter Account Hacked on New Year's Eve, Offensive Tweets Posted

The offensive tweets have now been removed from Carey's Twitter account.

By | Updated: 1 January 2020 17:38 IST
Mariah Carey's Twitter Account Hacked on New Year's Eve, Offensive Tweets Posted

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Mariah Carey

The hackers claimed to be The Chuckling Squad that broke into the account of Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey

Highlights
  • Mariah Carey's Twitter account was hacked on New Year's eve
  • More than 50 tweets were posted containing vulgarities
  • Twitter locked the compromised account; all such tweets were erased

Hollywood actor-singer Mariah Carey's Twitter account was hacked on New Year's eve, and more than 50 tweets were posted containing vulgarities, the "N-word" and offensive tweets against singer Eminem. Fox News reported on Tuesday that Twitter locked the compromised account and all such tweets were erased from Carey's account.

"As soon as we were made aware of the issue, we locked the compromised account and are currently investigating the situation, a Twitter spokesperson told USA Today.

The hackers claimed to be The Chuckling Squad that broke into the account of Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey as well as other celebrities, including actress Chloe Grace Moretz.

The micro-blogging platform said that it secured Dorsey's account which became a victim of 'SIM swapping' or 'SIM jacking' where a mobile number is transferred to a new SIM card.

It is still not known if Carey's mobile number was compromised too.

"All I Want for Christmas Is You" helped the superstar to become the first artist to rule the Billboard Hot 100 in four decades.

The 49-year-old singer's first big hit was "Vision of Love" in 1990, which was followed by 13 others before the year 2000.

Three hits came in the 2000s before "All I Want for Christmas" would finally hit No. 1 in 2019, stretching into 2020.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mariah Carey, Twitter
Elon Musk Shares Video of Simulated Crew Dragon Mission to the ISS
