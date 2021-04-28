Man Tweets To Google CEO Sundar Pichai, for Help Resetting His Gmail Password

What would you do if you forget your Gmail password? For Indian Twitter user, @Madhan67966174, the answer was simple — ask Google's CEO for tech support. He replied to one of the tweets by Sundar Pichai and asked if the Google boss could help him reset his password. “Hello, sir. How are you? I need help with my Gmail ID password. I forgot how to reset the password. Please help me,” Madhan wrote, replying to one of Pichai's recent tweets about COVID relief.

The Google CEO had just announced that his company would provide a Rs. 135-crore funding to UNICEF and the non-profit Give India to help the country in its fight against the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Apparently, the Twitter user thought this was the best place to get help with his problem.

Though the Google boss didn't reply to the query, many others did. The replies were laced with sarcasm and humour. A user, @vaidyab, said Pichai is currently in the US, and once the travel restrictions are lifted he will personally visit Madhan and help him resent his password.

Currently @sundarpichai is in the US, once the travel restrictions are lifted he will personally come to your home n help you recover the pw and hopefully your wait of 2 years will end ????. Also incase you want chocolates pl. don't be shy to ask... until then stay home stay safe. — Bobbili Vaidyanath (@vaidyab) April 26, 2021

Another user equated Madhan to God, saying his tweet managed to bring smiles to their faces at a time when Indians are faced with a challenging situation.

Funnily enough, this was not the first time Madhan sought assistance from Pichai. On February 17, 2020, he had tagged Pichai in another tweet, seeking a similar kind of in resetting his Gmail account password that he had forgotten. It looks like he has a lot of trouble with his account.

Tech CEOs get together to offer aid to India

Apart from Pichai offering to help India in its fight against COVID-19, his Microsoft and Apple counterparts, Satya Nadella and Tim Cook, respectively, have also expressed concern over the prevailing healthcare crisis and pledged support.

On Tuesday, India saw a record single-day rise of 3,60,960 coronavirus cases, which pushed the total tally to 1,79,97,267. The death count crossed two lakh, following 3,293 fresh fatalities on Tuesday, according to Union health ministry data updated on Wednesday.