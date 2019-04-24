In an attempt to bar people from using its services for the purpose of manipulating the Lok Sabha elections, Twitter on Wednesday announced a new feature to make it easier for users to report misleading information about voting.

The new feature will come into effect in India from Thursday, Twitter said.

So if you see misleading information about how to vote or register to vote, including those that suggest that one can vote by tweet, text message, email, or phone call, you will be able to report such information for review from within the platform.

The rules will also include misleading information about requirements for voting, including identification requirements, misleading statements or information about the official announced date or time of an election.

The platform will start with the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in India and the European Parliament elections and then roll out to other elections globally throughout the rest of the year, Twitter said in a statement.

The new tool is in addition to its existing approach to tackling malicious automation and other forms of platform manipulation on the service, Twitter said.