Technology News

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Twitter Makes It Easier to Report Fake News

By | Updated: 24 April 2019 18:41 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Twitter Makes It Easier to Report Fake News

In an attempt to bar people from using its services for the purpose of manipulating the Lok Sabha elections, Twitter on Wednesday announced a new feature to make it easier for users to report misleading information about voting.

The new feature will come into effect in India from Thursday, Twitter said.

So if you see misleading information about how to vote or register to vote, including those that suggest that one can vote by tweet, text message, email, or phone call, you will be able to report such information for review from within the platform.

The rules will also include misleading information about requirements for voting, including identification requirements, misleading statements or information about the official announced date or time of an election.

The platform will start with the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in India and the European Parliament elections and then roll out to other elections globally throughout the rest of the year, Twitter said in a statement.

The new tool is in addition to its existing approach to tackling malicious automation and other forms of platform manipulation on the service, Twitter said. 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter, India
Apple TV YouTube Channel Launched
Redmi Note 6 Pro
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Twitter Makes It Easier to Report Fake News
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi Note 7
TRENDING
  1. Redmi 7, Redmi Y3, Mi LED Smart Bulb Launched in India: Event Highlights
  2. BSNL Rs. 35, Rs. 53, Rs.395 Packs Now Offer Up to 25 Times More Data
  3. Reliance Jio to Offer Broadband, Landline, TV at Rs. 600 a Month: Report
  4. Lenovo Z6 Pro With Quad Rear Camera Setup, Up to 12GB RAM Launched
  5. Xiaomi's Himo T1 Electric Moped Touts 120km Range, Priced at CNY 2,999
  6. Windows 10 May 2019 Update Won't Install if a USB Drive is Plugged In
  7. Mi LED Smart Bulb With Claimed '11-Year Life' Launched in India by Xiaomi
  8. Realme 3 Pro vs Redmi Note 7 Pro
  9. Apple Sued for $1 Billion by Teenager: Here's Why
  10. Infinix Smart 3 Plus With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.