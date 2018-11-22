NDTV Gadgets360.com

LinkedIn's Salary Feature Comes to India, Gives a Breakdown Based on Title, Location

, 22 November 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
LinkedIn's Salary Feature Comes to India, Gives a Breakdown Based on Title, Location

Professional social network site LinkedIn on Thursday launched the 'LinkedIn Salary' feature which will provide a detailed breakdown of salaries by job title and location.

"Where compensation is a crucial motivating factor for any professional to decide the next career move, this tool will enable job-seekers to make more informed career choices.

"The tool draws on data from the network's 53+ million members in India, to provide an in-depth view of salaries across professions," the Microsoft-owned company said in a statement.

The feature would let professionals on the platform gather insights into the compensation landscape, including bonus and equity data for specific job titles along with the different factors that impact like years of experience, industry, company size, location and education level and, thus, make more informed career decisions.

"In India's competitive jobs market, 'LinkedIn Salary' will help create salary transparency and empower our members with reliable data on what companies are paying today, what kind of compensation packages to expect and how salaries vary as per industries and educational qualifications," said Ajay Datta, Head of Product-India, LinkedIn.

Free members on the platform can access the complete LinkedIn Salary experience by contributing their salary data while LinkedIn Premium members would be able to access the feature without divulging their salary information.

The feature also provides insights on top paying locations, top-paying companies, salaries based on educational qualifications and industries, regarding a specific job title.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: LinkedIn Salary
Microsoft Launcher Gets 'Digital Health' Feature in Beta, Taking on Google's Digital Wellbeing
Honor 8C Price in India Tipped, Said to Be an Amazon-Exclusive
Pricee
LinkedIn's Salary Feature Comes to India, Gives a Breakdown Based on Title, Location
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Vivo Y83 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro With Four Cameras Launched in India
  2. Xiaomi Mi TV 4S 75-Inch With 4K Display, HDR Support Launched
  3. Samsung Galaxy A8s Alleged Renders Show Infinity-O Display
  4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Camera Samples
  5. OnePlus 6T Gets Optimised Image Processing and More With OxygenOS 9.0.6
  6. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 Confirmed to Sport Triple Cameras, Display Notch
  7. Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro
  8. Refreshing to See a Woman's Sexuality Acknowledged: Mirzapur Star Rasika Dugal
  9. Reliance Jio to Take Over as Service Provider for Railways From January 1
  10. Radical Experimental Plane With No Moving Parts Wows Scientists
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.