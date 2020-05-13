LinkedIn has launched new virtual events feature on its platform globally at a time when physical events are risky due to the rise of coronavirus. Through the new solutions, organisations and their audiences will be able to connect virtually in real-time while following the social distancing norms. The company said that using LinkedIn Live, companies can now host virtual events and stream them live to the attendees. This has been enabled by integrating LinkedIn Live and LinkedIn Events.

The top professional social media network said, “This integration between LinkedIn Live and LinkedIn Events helps companies to host live, real-time events in a trusted environment, attract the right professional audiences, drive strong reach and engagement, and get more mileage for their events with a dedicated hub for videos of the event on their Pages.”

The companies can create an online event on their pages and share it with the audience. The attendees will join the event when it starts and they will also be able to comment when it is going on. Additionally, LinkedIn says that organisations can keep the conversation going even after the event is over wit the Videos tab.

LinkedIn said that according to its data, 82 percent of audiences prefer watching live-streams from companies than regular social media posts. It also said that its parent Microsoft is already live-streaming its keynotes to its followers. The new feature is available to all members globally across all markets on desktop and mobile.

LinkedIn launched LinkedIn Events in October 2019 and in March this year, it allowed companies to create events on their LinkedIn Pages. It said that it has now launched the new solution with tighter integration of Events, Pages, and Live.