LinkedIn Stories Launched in India With Localised Stickers

LinkedIn has launched its ‘Stories' feature in India, aimed to help members share their everyday professional moments with their communities in a more casual, creative, and authentic manner. LinkedIn had introduced Stories last month, and is now rolling out the feature to India as well. LinkedIn Stories allows members to publish photos and videos up to 20 seconds long that will be visible on their profiles only for 24 hours. LinkedIn Stories is now available in India, Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Netherlands, UAE, and the US.

The social networking platform has also launched six localised stickers in India – Auto Rickshaw, Jugaad, Chai-Time, Cricket, Yoga, and India. The last sticker can double up as a way to highlight your location as well.

LinkedIn said that these stickers would bring visual excitement to LinkedIn Stories, and help members add more creativity to their professional updates. The localised stickers are aimed to serve as quirky depictions of work-life unique to the country. LinkedIn Stories had been introduced by the Microsoft-owned platform in September, along with other new features and a major redesign. Members can either click a photo or record a video directly from the app, or upload one from their gallery. They can choose to add text to accompany the story. Features like “Question of the Day” will ask users things like what they're working on, or how they recharge their day off, helping start conversations through responses to the Story.

To post a story, LinkedIn users can touch the circle with their photo on the LinkedIn app –similar to the Stories feature on Instagram, and click on the plus sign on the top left corner to open the camera. The stories will only be visible to the users' connections and followers with stories access. This feature will let users share what's happening in their professional lives without worrying that the content would permanently be attached to their profiles, as the stories will last for a day.

“In a virtually connected world, ‘Stories' are the virtual water coolers, where members can share their everyday professional moments in a creative and authentic way, and find a new way to stay connected with their networks,” said Ashutosh Gupta, India country manager of LinkedIn, in a statement.

Other new features introduced by LinkedIn recently are video calling integration, an improved search experience, reacting to a story or message with an emoji, and the ability to edit and delete messages. The social-networking platform has already rolled out some of the features to a few countries and plans to make the new features available globally over the next few months. This was LinkedIn's first major visual redesign in five years, in order to help members build meaningful relationships and be more productive in their professional lives.

