Technology News
loading

LinkedIn Gets Hindi Language Support to Reach 600 Million People in India and Around the World

LinkedIn members will start seeing Hindi on their feed, profile, jobs, and messaging.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 2 December 2021 12:38 IST
LinkedIn Gets Hindi Language Support to Reach 600 Million People in India and Around the World

LinkedIn is planning to go beyond just showing Hindi on the user experience side

Highlights
  • LinkedIn has added Hindi as the 25th language on its platform
  • The update is available to both desktop and mobile users
  • LinkedIn is set to bring new job opportunities for Hindi professionals

LinkedIn on Thursday launched Hindi language support to expand its professional social network to new users. With the new addition, the Microsoft-owned platform has started supporting 25 languages globally. LinkedIn said that by adding the new language to its network, it is aiming to support 600 million Hindi language speakers in India and around the world. Hindi language support is live for both mobile and desktop users of LinkedIn. The company also has plans to expand its new offering by bringing a range of job opportunities available for Hindi professionals on its platform.

Starting today, LinkedIn members will start seeing Hindi on their feed, profile, jobs, and messaging on desktop as well as on their Android and iOS devices. It will also be available to users signing up on the platform.

LinkedIn calls the initial rollout of Hindi just Phase 1, as it has plans to “work towards widening the range of job opportunities available for Hindi speaking professionals across industries, including more banking, and government jobs.” The platform is also planning to add more Hindi publishers and creators in the coming weeks to boost engagement and conversations among members speaking Hindi as their native language.

“With the launch of Hindi, now more members and customers can unlock greater value from the platform through content, jobs, and networking, and express themselves in a language that they feel comfortable in,” said Ashutosh Gupta, India Country Manager, LinkedIn, in a prepared statement.

How to use LinkedIn in Hindi

To use LinkedIn in Hindi on an Android or iOS device, users need to select Hindi as their preferred device language under the phone settings. The experience will automatically be available in Hindi if you have already selected Hindi as your preferred language. On the desktop, you can select Hindi by clicking on the Me icon from the top-right side of your LinkedIn homepage and then going to Settings & Privacy > Account Preferences > Site Preferences > Language.

It is important to note that while the user interface and platform experience including the navigation bar will be displayed in Hindi, users will continue to use the user-generated content such as posts on their home feed in the language that they were originally created in. However, once you have selected Hindi as your preferred language, you will get a See Translation option from where you can get Hindi translations of the respective posts.

New LinkedIn members can also sign up in Hindi by visiting LinkedIn.com and registering for a new account. Existing users can also display their profile in Hindi after creating a second language profile in the same language as their existing profile.

Users can add Hindi as their second language through their desktop. For creating a second language profile, you need to click on the Me icon followed by View Profile and then Add profile in another language.

By adding Hindi, LinkedIn indeed wants to grow its presence in India. The country is touted to be the second largest market in terms of members after the US, accounting for 82 million members as a part of its global base of 800 million members. India's LinkedIn member base also grew by over 20 million members in the past three years with 15 percent year-on-year growth and witnessed a spike in engagement and conversations on the platform since the pandemic started in March last year, the company said.

“We have witnessed high engagement and member growth in the last year, and it is at this exciting inflection point that we are strengthening our vision to create economic opportunity for ‘every' member of the workforce, and taking down language barriers for Hindi speakers across the world,” Gupta noted.

Can PUBG: New State rival BGMI and PUBG Mobile in the battle royale space? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: LinkedIn Hindi, LinkedIn
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Facebook, Instagram Remove Chinese Accounts Over Fake 'Swiss Biologist' COVID-19 Origin Claims

Related Stories

    LinkedIn Gets Hindi Language Support to Reach 600 Million People in India and Around the World
    Comment
    Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
     
     

    Advertisement

    Advertisement
    Best Deals of the Day »
    Tech News in Hindi
    More Technology News in Hindi
    Latest Videos
    More Videos

    Advertisement

    Popular Gadgets
    Latest Gadgets
    Popular Brands
    #Trending Stories
    1. Everything You Need to Know About Money Heist Season 5 Volume 2
    2. Redmi Note 11 Pro+ Tipped to Launch as Redmi Note 11i Hypercharge in India
    3. Vu Televisions Launches Exclusive Online Store in India
    4. Money Heist, The Witcher, Lost in Space, and More on Netflix in December
    5. iPhone SE (2022) May Arrive in Q1 2022 With Familiar Design, 5G Support
    6. Money Heist Berlin Spin-Off Series Announced, Releasing in 2023 on Netflix
    7. Nothing Ear 1 Black Edition TWS Earphones Debut in India
    8. Android Users Getting the Ability to Use Phone as Digital Car Key
    9. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
    10. Realme Book Slim Review
    #Latest Stories
    1. Samsung Galaxy A33 Among Other Galaxy A-Series Phones Tipped to Get IP67 Water-Resistant Builds in 2022
    2. LinkedIn Gets Hindi Language Support to Reach 600 Million People in India and Around the World
    3. Facebook, Instagram Remove Chinese Accounts Over Fake 'Swiss Biologist' COVID-19 Origin Claims
    4. iQoo 9 Series Tipped to Launch in India Early Next Year, Said to Come With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC
    5. El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele Asks US Federal Reserve to Stop Printing Money
    6. Xbox Game Pass December 2021 Games Revealed: Halo Infinite, Among Us, Final Fantasy XIII-2, More
    7. Cobie Smulders to Return as Maria Hill in Secret Invasion MCU Series: Report
    8. Google Updating Android With New Features Including Family Alerts, Digital Car Key Support
    9. Cryptocurrency Market Movement Rewards Bitcoin, Ether Joins Majority Altcoins to Register Dips
    10. Redmi Note 10S Tipped to Get a New 8GB RAM Variant in India
    Gadgets 360 is available in
    Follow Us
    Download Our Apps
    App Store App Store
    Available in Hindi
    App Store
    © Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
    Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com