Technology News

LinkedIn Expands Document Upload Feature to Include PDFs, PPTs

, 03 April 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
LinkedIn Expands Document Upload Feature to Include PDFs, PPTs

Expanding the 'document upload' feature on its platform, Microsoft-owned job-seeking platform LinkedIn is now allowing users to upload PDFs, PowerPoint Presentations and other documents directly to their Feeds as well as within group posts.

"Members can now upload documents and presentations such as PDFs and PowerPoints directly to the feed, in a group, or to the LinkedIn Page, where people can read and comment, sparking further discussion," Margaret Taormina, Product Manager, LinkedIn wrote in a blog post on Tuesday.

In July 2018, LinkedIn Messaging got the ability to allow attaching documents and since November 2018 the platform had allowed companies to upload PDFs and PowerPoint presentations on their official pages.

Now, the expansion to personal profiles is another opportunity that the platform has offered to users to showcase their skills and expertise in additional formats, which could be hugely beneficial, Social Media Today said.

"The ability to post documents and presentations on LinkedIn is available globally to all LinkedIn members and Pages on desktop, and will be coming to our mobile app soon," Taormina noted. 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: LinkedIn
Shazam Review: The Best DC Movie Since Wonder Woman
OnePlus Smartphones to Get DC Dimming Support as Experimental Feature, Joining Oppo
Pricee
LinkedIn Expands Document Upload Feature to Include PDFs, PPTs
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Honor 9N
TRENDING
  1. OnePlus 7 Design Tipped Again via Freshly Leaked Case Renders
  2. WhatsApp Finally Lets You Control Who Can Add You to Groups
  3. Redmi Note 5 Pro Gets Android Pie-Based MIUI 10 9.3.28 Global Beta Update
  4. Nokia X71 With Hole-Punch Display, 48-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched
  5. Motorola P40 Power Alleged Renders Tip Triple Rear Camera Setup
  6. Oppo A7n With MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, 16-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched
  7. Poco F1 Discount, Re. 1 Flash Sale, and Other Offers in Xiaomi Mi Fan Festival
  8. Asus ZenFone 6Z Specifications Purportedly Surface on Geekbench
  9. PewDiePie Beats T-Series, Becomes Biggest YouTube Channel Again
  10. JVC Launches 6 New Smart LED TVs in India, Prices Start at Rs. 16,999
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.