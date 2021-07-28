Technology News
loading

LinkedIn Blocked in Kazakhstan Over Alleged Fake Accounts, Gambling Advertisements

It is illegal to advertise online casinos in Kazakhstan.

By Reuters | Updated: 28 July 2021 16:12 IST
LinkedIn Blocked in Kazakhstan Over Alleged Fake Accounts, Gambling Advertisements
Highlights
  • LinkedIn has been blocked in Russia since 2016
  • Access to LinkedIn would be restored once complaints are addressed
  • About 720,000 Kazakhs are LinkedIn members

Kazakhstan has blocked access to Microsoft subsidiary LinkedIn, over what the Central Asian country's government said were online casino advertisements and fake accounts.

The Ministry of Information and Social Development said in a statement it had asked LinkedIn to remove the items in question but the company has failed to comply. It said it would restore access to the social network once it addresses the complaints.

It is illegal to advertise online casinos in Kazakhstan.

LinkedIn said it would look into the concerns raised by the government.

"We have clear policies prohibiting ads related to gambling and fake profiles, and are investigating this issue," a LinkedIn spokesperson said.

"Our top priority is always making sure that our members have a safe, trusted and professional experience on our platform."

About 720,000 Kazakhs are LinkedIn members, according to Ukraine-based analytics firm Linked-Promo.

In neighbouring Russia with which Kazakhstan has close political and economic ties, LinkedIn has been blocked since 2016 when Moscow said the company failed to transfer Russian user data to servers located in the country.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Amazon's annual shopping extravaganza, Prime Day, is our focus this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: LinkedIn, Microsoft, Fake Accounts
Fast & Furious 9 India Release Date Delayed to August 19
Samsung Galaxy A52s Price Leaked, Specifications Tipped via Geekbench Listing

Related Stories

LinkedIn Blocked in Kazakhstan Over Alleged Fake Accounts, Gambling Advertisements
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A52s Price Leaked, Specifications Tipped via Geekbench
  2. Nokia XR20 With Military-Grade Build, Snapdragon 480 SoC Launched
  3. Nothing Ear 1 True Wireless Earphones Launched in India
  4. Money Heist Season 5 Trailer Release Date Set for Monday, August 2
  5. Oppo Watch 2 Smartwatch With Snapdragon Wear 4100 SoC Debuts
  6. OnePlus Nord 2 vs Poco F3 GT: Battle of the Affordable Flagships
  7. Disney+ Hotstar Unveils 18 New Indian Movies and Series
  8. Redmi Note 10T 5G First Impressions: The First Redmi With 5G
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. Disney+ Hotstar Unveils New Plans, Now Starting at Rs. 499
#Latest Stories
  1. ShareChat Raises $145 Million From Temasek, Others at Near $3-Billion Valuation
  2. Spotify Now Has 165 Million Paid Subscribers, Sees a Rise of 20 Percent in Q2 2021
  3. Samsung Galaxy A52s Price Leaked, Specifications Tipped via Geekbench Listing
  4. LinkedIn Blocked in Kazakhstan Over Alleged Fake Accounts, Gambling Advertisements
  5. Fast & Furious 9 India Release Date Delayed to August 19
  6. Poco F3 GT Getting MIUI Update With July Android Security Patch
  7. JBL Live 660NC Headphones, JBL Live Pro+ TWS Earphones Launched in India
  8. Facebook Said It Will Restrict Ad Targeting of Under-18 Users on Its Platform
  9. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Trailer Teases Galaxy Z Fold 3 Design
  10. Hubble Telescope Finds First Evidence of Water Vapour on Jupiter's Moon Ganymede
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com