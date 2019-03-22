Technology News

LinkedIn Adds In-App Meeting Planner Features

22 March 2019
LinkedIn Adds In-App Meeting Planner Features

Users can now send a location from the message composition box in the LinkedIn mobile app

Highlights

  • Users can share availability details using the LinkedIn app
  • The feature is now live on the LinkedIn app for Android
  • One can also easily share location from within a conversation

Microsoft-owned professional networking platform LinkedIn has added new options to facilitate planning in-person meet-ups without having to switch from its messaging services.

"We know scheduling can often be a pain and you have to switch back and forth between apps. Now simply tap the calendar icon in the app to refer to the local calendar on your mobile device and select the open time slots you'd like to propose," Hannah Cutler, Associate Product Manager, Messenger Team, LinkedIn, wrote in a blog post on Thursday.

The post said users would soon be able to also check and see whether a proposed time works and send a confirmation.

"You can also share your current one-time location when you want to set up real-time meetings at events," Cutler said.

"To send a location to a connection, simply tap on the map pin icon in the message compose box in our iOS or Android app, search for a meeting place and tap send."

The newly added features on LinkedIn Messenger are available on Android and are being rolled out to iOS users.

Comments

Further reading: LinkedIn, Location Sharing, Microsoft
LinkedIn Adds In-App Meeting Planner Features
Comment
 
 

