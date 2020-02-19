Technology News
loading

Kashmir Police Files FIR Against VPN Users Accessing Social Media Sites Under UAPA, Scrapped Law

The Kashmir police claims the people who were using social media sites via VPN were glorifying terrorism and propagating secessionist ideology.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 19 February 2020 16:38 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Kashmir Police Files FIR Against VPN Users Accessing Social Media Sites Under UAPA, Scrapped Law

Central government had restored the 2G services in the region last month

Highlights
  • Local authorities have filed FIR against social media users in Kashmir
  • Police says they are propagating rumours about current security scenario
  • The FIR has been filed under repealed Section 66A of IT Act

Kashmir police has filed a first information report (FIR) against social media users employing proxy servers and VPN to access social media services under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The move comes weeks after centre had restored Internet access on January 25 in the region but only for select whitelisted websites that didn't include any social media services.

According to a press release shared by Kashmir Police on its website, the department claims that there “have been continuous reports of misuse of social media sites by the miscreants to propagate the secessionist ideology and to promote unlawful activities.” However, an Indian Express report noted that the police decision to file an FIR against those using VPN servers came a day after a video of ailing Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Geelani was uploaded on social media, suggesting that Geelani's video could be one of the reasons for sudden action by the police in the matter.

Inspector General of Police (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar has also made an appeal to general public not to use social media via VPN.

“The FIR has been registered while taking cognisance of the social media posts by the miscreants by use of different VPNs, which are propagating rumours with regard to the current security scenario of the Kashmir valley, propagating secessionist ideology and glorifying terror acts/ terrorists. Lot of incriminating material has also been seized in this regard,” the police said in a statement.

The police claims that they have taken the action over a J&K UT government order dated January 14 that bans the use of all social media sites to curb the misuse of these sites. They have filed the FIR under Sections 13 of UAPA, 188 and 505 of the Indian Penal Code and 66-A (b) of IT Act. Notably, the Section 66A of IT Act was struck down by the Supreme Court back in 2015 and the top court even ordered the various state governments to sensitise cops about the same last year.

This is the first FIR to be filed under the newly formed Cyber Police Station Kashmir Zone, Srinagar, and the use of Section 66A of IT Act puts the legality of the whole FIR in question.

To recall, centre had banned all Internet access in the region back in August last year ahead of the nullification of Article 370 of the constitution. While the ban of 3G and 4G services still continues, 2G services were restored last month but initially only 301 websites were whitelisted, the number was later extended to over 1400 websites.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: VPN, Section 66A of IT Act
Strava Fitness App Survey Finds Only a Fraction of People Run Because They Love It
Coronavirus-Themed Malware Is Spreading Fast, Says Check Point Research

Related Stories

Kashmir Police Files FIR Against VPN Users Accessing Social Media Sites Under UAPA, Scrapped Law
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A71 Said to Launch in India Today
  2. Extraction: Chris Hemsworth Stars in Netflix Film From Avengers: Endgame Alums
  3. Samsung Galaxy A71 Reaches India With Exclusive Features for Local Consumers
  4. Apple Could Launch Its AirTags Trackers in 2020
  5. Oppo Watch's Curved Screen, 3D Glass Protection Teased by Company
  6. Samsung Galaxy M31 Price, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Official Launch
  7. Samsung Galaxy M31 Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch Next Week
  8. Vu 4K Cinema LED Android TV Review
  9. Oppo Reno 3 Pro Official Teaser Highlights Quad Rear Cameras
  10. Lenovo HT10 Pro True Wireless Earphones to Launch in India Soon, Price Revealed
#Latest Stories
  1. Coronavirus-Themed Malware Is Spreading Fast, Says Check Point Research
  2. Kashmir Police Files FIR Against VPN Users Accessing Social Media Sites Under UAPA, Scrapped Law
  3. Strava Fitness App Survey Finds Only a Fraction of People Run Because They Love It
  4. Parasite Search Interest Surges on Google Post Oscars 2020 Win, Director Bong Joon-Ho Also Searched For
  5. Children Prey to Online Ads of Harmful Products, Regulation Needed - UN Study
  6. India Will Have Over 900 Million Internet Users by 2023, Cisco Report Claims
  7. EU to Unveil Plans to Boost European Firms, Rein in US Tech Giants
  8. Huawei P40, Huawei P40 Pro Receive TENAA Certification Ahead of Launch, 5G Support Tipped
  9. Lenovo HT10 Pro True Wireless Earphones With EQ Technology to Launch in India Soon, Price Revealed
  10. Amazon Under Fire From UK Union Over Warehouse Safety
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.