Technology News
loading

Kangana Ranaut's Twitter Account Permanently Suspended After 'Hateful, Abusive' Tweet

Twitter said its rules are enforced "judiciously and impartially for everyone."

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 4 May 2021 15:12 IST
Kangana Ranaut's Twitter Account Permanently Suspended After 'Hateful, Abusive' Tweet

Photo Credit: Twitter

The 34-year-old actor's handle @KanganaTeam now displays the message: account suspended

Highlights
  • Many social media users have called Ranaut out for spreading hatred
  • Twitter said account holder is notified about rules they have violated
  • Lyricist Hussain Haidry had urged people to report the account earlier

Twitter has permanently suspended actor Kangana Ranaut's account for repeated violations of rules, specifically its "Hateful Conduct and Abusive Behaviour policy”, the microblogging site said in a statement on Tuesday.

The 34-year-old actor's handle @KanganaTeam now displays the message: account suspended.

Ranaut, known for her often inflammatory tweets, posted several messages following the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress' win over the BJP in West Bengal and incidents of post-poll violence. Calling for President's Rule in the state, she also blamed Banerjee for the violence and called her unpublishable names.

"We've been clear that we will take strong enforcement action on behaviour that has the potential to lead to offline harm,” a Twitter spokesperson said in a statement.

"The referenced account has been permanently suspended for repeated violations of Twitter Rules specifically our Hateful Conduct policy and Abusive Behaviour policy. We enforce the Twitter Rules judiciously and impartially for everyone on our service," the spokesperson added.

According to Twitter's Abusive Behaviour policy, "one may not engage in the targeted harassment of someone, or incite other people to do so or attempt to harass, intimidate, or silence someone else's voice".

When an account is suspended permanently, the account holder is notified about the rules they have violated, the social media platform said citing the policy.

On Monday, writer-lyricist Hussain Haidry had shared two tweets of the actor and urged people to report the account.

“If you are a blue tick account or with large following, I am not asking you to speak up against this. But please just quietly REPORT these two tweets. This is calling for mass violence. And directing it at Muslims,” he wrote.

Many social media users have called Ranaut out for spreading hatred.

The actor also posted a video on Instagram where she termed the silence of the liberal international media on Bengal violence their "conspiracy against India" . Ranaut is also active on Facebook.

Last year, Ranaut's sister Rangoli's account was suspended on the microblogging website. The actor became active on Twitter after that.

Is Mi 11X the best phone under Rs. 35,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:50), we jump over to the Marvel series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Kangana Ranaut, Twitter
iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max to Feature Samsung Displays With 120Hz Refresh Rate: Report
Realme C20A Teased to Launch Soon; Realme C11 (2021) Allegedly Appears on Geekbench

Related Stories

Kangana Ranaut's Twitter Account Permanently Suspended After 'Hateful, Abusive' Tweet
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. These Sites Can Help You Find a Slot for COVID-19 Vaccination Appointments
  2. Mi 11 Ultra Review: A Leap of Faith
  3. Hubble Captured Something on Your Birthday. Enter the Date to Find Out
  4. Redmi Note 10S to Launch in India on May 13
  5. Redmi Watch India Launch Date Set for May 13, Xiaomi Teases
  6. PUBG Mobile Could Launch in India as Battlegrounds Mobile India
  7. These Images of Giza From Space Are a Must See
  8. Black Panther 2 and Captain Marvel 2 Get Official Titles
  9. Google Pixel Phones Get May 2021 Android Security Patch With Important Fixes
  10. First Look at Marvel’s Eternals, Releasing in India Before the US
#Latest Stories
  1. Global TWS Earbuds Market to Grow 33 Percent YoY in 2021, Apple to Remain Leader: Counterpoint
  2. Realme X7 Max Retail Box Leak Tips MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, 120Hz Super AMOLED Display
  3. Samsung Galaxy Fold Update Brings Camera Improvements, Latest Android Security Patch: Report
  4. Fake COVID-19 Vaccine Registration SMS Message in Circulation, Aims to Install Malicious App
  5. Samsung Galaxy A82 5G Moniker Confirmed by Official Security Updates Website
  6. Apple Hires Samy Bengio, Ex-Google AI Scientist Who Resigned After Colleagues Were Fired
  7. What Makes a Great Bird Photo? Researchers Look to Instagram for the Answer
  8. Fortnite Made Epic Over $9 Billion by 2019, Documents in Apple Court Case Reveal
  9. Asus ZenFone 8 Pro India Launch Tipped via Alleged BIS Certification
  10. Google Docs Gets New ‘Show Editors’ Feature to Easily Identify Changes in Shared Documents
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com