Technology News
loading

Twitter Deletes Kangana Ranaut's Tweets Over Rule Violations

Ranaut has been criticising protesting farmers over their agitations against the Centre's farm laws.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 4 February 2021 15:24 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Twitter Deletes Kangana Ranaut's Tweets Over Rule Violations

Photo Credit: AFP via Getty Images

Ranaut has been actively posting on Twitter since Rihanna came out in support of the farmers' agitation

Highlights
  • This is not the first time that Twitter has taken action against Ranaut
  • The actor's handle was briefly suspended last month
  • Ranaut was the first to slam Rihanna for her post, calling her a "fool"

Twitter India on Thursday removed two of the tweets by Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, citing a violation of the platform's rules.

The actor has been criticising protesting farmers over their agitations against the Centre's three farm laws.

When tried to access the two tweets, a message appears, reading, "This Tweet is no longer available because it violated the Twitter Rules."

In one of the tweets, the actor had talked about "eradication" of "cancer" from the country.

This is not the first time that Twitter has taken action against Ranaut. The actor's handle was last month briefly suspended after she posted a tweet in reference to the controversy surrounding Amazon Prime Video series Tandav.

In the tweet, the actor had used the phrase "time to take their heads off", which was reported by many users as offensive.

Ranaut has been actively posting on Twitter since Tuesday when international pop star Rihanna came out in support of the farmers' agitations.

The actor also went after actor Taapsee Pannu for her tweets but was criticised for her language.

Responding to the flurry of tweets from prominent celebrities from Bollywood and sports following Rihanna's tweet, Pannu on Thursday said, "If one tweet rattles your unity, one joke rattles your faith or one show rattles your religious belief then it's you who has to work on strengthening your value system not become 'propaganda teacher' for others."

It was enough to tick off Ranaut who called Pannu "a sasta copy (cheap duplicate) and also dragged the actor's mother in the conversation.

Ranaut was the first to slam Rihanna for her post, calling her a "fool" and protesting farmers "terrorists".

She was also embroiled in a second Twitter spat with Diljit Dosanjh, who released a track appreciating Rihanna.

Is LG Wing's unique design alone enough to help it succeed in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter, Kangana Ranaut
Vivo S7t 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 820 SoC, Dual Selfie Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Twitter Deletes Kangana Ranaut's Tweets Over Rule Violations
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme X7 Pro, Realme X7 With MediaTek Dimensity SoCs, 5G Launched in India
  2. PUBG Fans Bombing FAU-G Reviews on Google Play
  3. Parler CEO John Matze Says He Was Fired by Board
  4. Realme X7 Pro 5G Review
  5. Realme X7 Pro, Realme X7 Launching in India Today: How to Watch Live
  6. Samsung Level U2 Neckband-Style Wireless Headphones Launched in India
  7. Poco M3 First Impressions
  8. Samsung Galaxy F62 Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch
  9. BSNL Rs. 199 Postpaid Plan Revised With ‘Unlimited’ Voice Calling
  10. Elon Musk Dogecoin Support on Twitter Makes Cryptocurrency Soar 50 Percent
#Latest Stories
  1. Bang & Olufsen Beosound Level Speaker With Up to 16 Hours Battery Life Launched
  2. Oppo F19, Oppo F19 Pro Could Be Launched in India in March; Oppo F21 May Debut in Second Half of 2021: Report
  3. Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+, Galaxy Note FE Getting February 2021 Android Security Patch: Reports
  4. Android TV Getting Google TV-Like Home Screen Interface; YouTube App for Older Apple TV Models to Go Offline
  5. Huawei Mate X2 Confirmed to Come With Kirin 9000 SoC, Alleged Render Show Dual Hole-Punch Selfie Cameras
  6. Zoom Adds Features to Help Users Transition Back to Working From Offices, Gets Virtual Receptionist
  7. Global Smartphone Sales to Grow Over 11 Percent in 2021, Led By Affordable 5G Handsets: Gartner
  8. BSNL Rs. 199 Postpaid Plan Updated to Offer ‘Unlimited’ Voice Calls
  9. Panasonic Lumix BGH1 Mirrorless Camera With 10.2-Megapixel Sensor, 4K Recording Launched in India
  10. Elon Musk Dogecoin Support on Twitter Makes Cryptocurrency Soar 50 Percent
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com