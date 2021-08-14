Technology News
Jack Dorsey Suggests Third-Party Hack to Change Twitter Feed, Trolls Ethereum

"Slightly weird” that Jack Dorsey, CEO of Twitter, had to try a hack to fix his timeline.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 14 August 2021 15:05 IST
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's hack to reorder Twitter timeline works well according to user replies

  • Jack Dorsey shared a hack to reorder Twitter timeline
  • He also apparently trolled Ethereum in the process
  • Dorsey is an ardent supporter of Bitcoin

While people across the world now use Twitter, they also long for the days when updates from those they followed appeared in chronological order. When they knew exactly where to look and did not have to sift through hundreds of tweets. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, too, seems to be among those who preferred the old system. However, he appears to have found a way to change his Twitter feed to the simpler times and shared a workaround with his followers. Dorsey said he could get updates from the people he followed appearing in chronological order after trying the hack.

“I used Vicariously to create and sync a list of all accounts I'm following, Dorsey tweeted on Thursday.

While this can address complaints of many Twitter users, that Dorsey went to such lengths and used a third-party hack surprised many. As Twitter CEO, he has the authority to set his and everyone else's timeline to their preferred chronological order, instead of the current algorithm-backed system, which is sometimes erratic to comprehend.

A user, @tomcoates, said it was “slightly weird” that the CEO of Twitter had to try a hack but, he added, the workaround “works really well”

Another person, @lukeoneil47, said Dorsey “just invented Twitter again” 15 years after its launch.

Credit where it's due most tech guys reinvent someone else's invention.

— luke (@lukeoneil47) August 12, 2021

Also, there was a separate storm brewing up. Dorsey's tweet accompanied an image of a user describing Ethereum as “a scam”. It's not clear whether it was an accident but many saw it as his bid to troll the second-largest cryptocurrency. Dorsey is a known Bitcoin supporter.

This is what user @JCastroS had to say.

Interesting screenshot.

— JCS ????????⚡ (@JCastroS) August 12, 2021

Check some other reactions below.

Whatever may be the intent, Dorsey's tweet has come just days after Ethereum released a big update that many say will catapult the cryptocurrency as a serious challenger to Bitcoin.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

