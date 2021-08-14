While people across the world now use Twitter, they also long for the days when updates from those they followed appeared in chronological order. When they knew exactly where to look and did not have to sift through hundreds of tweets. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, too, seems to be among those who preferred the old system. However, he appears to have found a way to change his Twitter feed to the simpler times and shared a workaround with his followers. Dorsey said he could get updates from the people he followed appearing in chronological order after trying the hack.

“I used Vicariously to create and sync a list of all accounts I'm following, Dorsey tweeted on Thursday.

I used @getvicarious to create and sync a list of all accounts I'm following, set that list to be reverse chron, named it “Latest” and pinned it, and now I can quickly swipe between ranked (algorithm) and all tweets as they happen



(inspired by an idea from team) pic.twitter.com/ZfSg9pGeds — jack⚡️ (@jack) August 12, 2021

While this can address complaints of many Twitter users, that Dorsey went to such lengths and used a third-party hack surprised many. As Twitter CEO, he has the authority to set his and everyone else's timeline to their preferred chronological order, instead of the current algorithm-backed system, which is sometimes erratic to comprehend.

A user, @tomcoates, said it was “slightly weird” that the CEO of Twitter had to try a hack but, he added, the workaround “works really well”

Slightly weird that the CEO has to find workarounds to do something that lots of power users want, but I've tried it and it works really well. https://t.co/ODPPBAPQPQ — Tom Coates (@tomcoates) August 12, 2021

Another person, @lukeoneil47, said Dorsey “just invented Twitter again” 15 years after its launch.

Credit where it's due most tech guys reinvent someone else's invention. — luke (@lukeoneil47) August 12, 2021

Also, there was a separate storm brewing up. Dorsey's tweet accompanied an image of a user describing Ethereum as “a scam”. It's not clear whether it was an accident but many saw it as his bid to troll the second-largest cryptocurrency. Dorsey is a known Bitcoin supporter.

This is what user @JCastroS had to say.

Interesting screenshot. — JCS ????????⚡ (@JCastroS) August 12, 2021

Check some other reactions below.

Who thinks about ethereum more, Vitalik or Jack? — tomuky.eth 🦇🔊 (@tomuky) August 12, 2021

Whatever may be the intent, Dorsey's tweet has come just days after Ethereum released a big update that many say will catapult the cryptocurrency as a serious challenger to Bitcoin.