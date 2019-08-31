Technology News
loading

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s Account Hacked, Offensive and Racist Tweets Posted

Offensive tweets remained on @jack account for less than an hour before Twitter removed them.

By | Updated: 31 August 2019 09:56 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s Account Hacked, Offensive and Racist Tweets Posted
Highlights
  • Dorsey's @jack account unleashed a stream of obscene tweets
  • "Intel is there's a bomb at Twitter HQ," read one of the tweets
  • The hack was performed using the platform's tweet-via-SMS feature

Twitter CEO and co-founder Jack Dorsey's account was hacked Friday, demonstrating the potential vulnerabilities of even the most high-profile social media accounts.

Starting Friday afternoon, Dorsey's @jack account began unleashing a stream of more than a dozen tweets and retweets, including obscenities, shout-outs, threats and racial slurs. The tweets remained on the account, which has 4.2 million followers, for less than an hour before Twitter removed them.

"Intel is there's a bomb at Twitter HQ," read one of the tweets. "Shoutout to Ron and Kyle," another said. Many of the tweets were tagged with #ChucklingHella.

The company said in a tweet Friday evening that the phone number associated with Dorsey's account "was compromised due to a security oversight by the mobile provider." The hacker was then able to use the phone number to compose and send tweets via text message using the platform's tweet-via-SMS feature.

Twitter said the issue has been resolved, and that there is no indication their systems were compromised.

In a statement, a Twitter spokeswoman added that the company looked into the bomb threat and "can confirm it was not credible." The accounts mentioned by the hacker while controlling @jack appeared to be suspended Friday afternoon

Dorsey's account was previously compromised in 2016 by the hacking group OurMine. On Friday, some Twitter users said that it appeared Dorsey's account was hacked via a third-party with access to his account.

The event raises questions about vulnerability of even high-profile accounts at one of the largest social media companies in the world. Dorsey's account -like other high-profile accounts - should have been shielded as an obvious target. Political leaders, including President Donald Trump, use the platform to share news and opinions. If compromised, a hacker could use them to make political claims or even try to start a war.

It was also unclear why the tweets - which violated numerous rules with offensive language and even a pro-Nazi retweet - stayed up so long. Twitter has previously boasted about tools to catch policy-violating content quickly.

The hack also comes at a time when social media companies are under intense public pressure to implement more effective content-monitoring procedures. The platforms have struggled to balance policing extremism and hate speech - like the content posted by Dorsey's hacked account - with creating a forum for free expression.

In June, Twitter announced it would begin labeling rule-breaking tweets from national political figures, including President Donald Trump, with a message that says: "The Twitter Rules about abusive behavior apply to this Tweet. However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public's interest for the Tweet to remain available."

On Friday, several Twitter users noted with irony that the hacked @jack account was tweeting slurs and threats while this message remained pinned to his profile: "We're committing Twitter to help increase the collective health, openness, and civility of public conversation, and to hold ourselves publicly accountable towards progress."

© The Washington Post 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter, JAck Dorsey
Realme X Kernel Source Released, Opening Door for Custom ROM Development
Honor Smartphones
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s Account Hacked, Offensive and Racist Tweets Posted
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Sale Brings Offers on Redmi Note 7 Pro, Poco F1, and More
  2. Vivo Z1x Specifications Leaked Ahead of India Launch Next Week
  3. 'Hey, Google! Let Me Talk to My Departed Father.'
  4. Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro With Quad Rear Cameras Launched
  5. RedmiBook 14 Pro With 10th Gen Intel CPU, New Colour Options Launched
  6. Redmi Note 8 Series Coming to India in '8 Weeks': Xiaomi India Chief
  7. Saaho Out Now in India in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam
  8. Garmin Fenix 6, Fenix 6S, Fenix 6X Smartwatches Launched
  9. Nokia Brand Leads Global Rankings in Smartphone Updates, Finds Counterpoint
  10. Infinix Hot 8 India Launch Expected on September 4, Price Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s Account Hacked, Offensive and Racist Tweets Posted
  2. Realme X Kernel Source Released, Opening Door for Custom ROM Development
  3. Honor 20S Specifications, Renders Listed by Online Retailer Ahead of Launch
  4. Asus ROG Zephyrus G GA502 Gaming Laptop Launched in India at Rs. 99,990
  5. Nubia Red Magic 3S Launch Confirmed for September 5, Will Be Powered by Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC
  6. Moto E6 Plus Leaked Renders Tip Dual Rear Cameras, Fingerprint Sensor, Waterdrop Notch
  7. Stop Sale of 'Deadly' Stuff on Amazon, US Lawmakers to Bezos
  8. NRAI Says In-Principle Agreement Reached With Swiggy, Zomato on Delivery
  9. OnePlus 7T Specifications Tipped to Include 3,800mAh Battery, 2K Super AMOLED Display, Triple Rear Cameras
  10. Brain Waves Detected in Mini-Brains Grown in a Lab
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.