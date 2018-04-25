Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Instagram Now Lets You Upload Multiple Photos, Videos to Stories Simultaneously; Data Download Tool Launched

 
, 25 April 2018
Instagram Now Lets You Upload Multiple Photos, Videos to Stories Simultaneously; Data Download Tool Launched

Highlights

  • Latest update to Instagram Stories currently available on Android
  • Instagram makes it faster and easier to upload photos and videos
  • You can now download all your Instagram data too

Instagram has announced a few significant updates to its platform. The social media app will now let users upload several images or videos to 'Stories' at one go. Separately, now you will be able to download your Instagram data, including photos, videos, profile information, and more.

Earlier, in order to post multiple images and videos to Instagram Stories, users had to upload each media file individually. Now, while uploading a media file, users will get an icon for multiple uploads in the app. The icon is present at the top right corner of the screen and tapping on it will enable users to choose up to ten images or videos at a time. The media will be uploaded in the order that a user selects them. Once the images and videos are selected, a preview will be shown and users can edit them individually.

Alongside the new feature, Instagram has also added another tweak in Stories. While sharing photos and videos, the location sticker will automatically suggest places around where they were captured. This feature is particularly helpful when you upload media at a later date, but don't remember the exact location where it was captured.

Coming to the new tool, Instagram now lets users download their data from the social media portal. First, spotted by TechCrunch, Instagram's 'Data Download' feature lets users export their photos, videos, archived Stories, profile, info, comments, and non-ephemeral messages.

instagram download data tool Instagram Data Download

The Data Download tool can be accessed via Instagram for Web as of now. It will soon be rolled out to the Android and iOS apps. You can download your data by entering your account information. It is worth noting that Instagram may take a lot of time to gather all your data to make it ready for download. Instagram says that the process could take "up to 48 hours." Once the process is completed, you will be provided with a link on the email address you entered.





