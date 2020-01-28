Technology News
Instagram Led Social Media Outages in Q4 2019: Downdetector

Facebook also experienced an outage on November 28 with 12,726 reports at the peak.

Updated: 28 January 2020 16:33 IST
Facebook experienced an outage on November 28 with 12,726 reports at the peak

Highlights
  • Instagram experienced the highest reported outage in Q4 2019
  • There were 21,682 reports of outages at the peak on November 28, 2019
  • Snapchat had 18,252 outage reports at the peak of October 14

Facebook-owned Instagram experienced the highest reported outage in the fourth quarter of 2019 with 21,682 reports at the peak on November 28, 2019, Snapchat had 18,252 outage reports at the peak of October 14, while Twitter had 15,952 reports at the peak on October 22, according to a new report on Tuesday.

The Twitter outage lasted only about a half an hour, leaving unable to tweet, retweet, like tweets or access their account at the peak of the outage, according to the findings by Ookla's Downdetector, a company which tracks outages in technology platforms and social media sites.

Facebook also experienced an outage on November 28 with 12,726 reports at the peak. The outage lasted about five hours and affected users across the globe.

"The Facebook family of social media sites outage on November 28, 2019 was one of many social outages in Q4 2019. The outage lasted about five hours and affected users in the US, Germany, Italy and Spain," said the report titled "What Went Down? The Most Significant Online Service Outages in Q4 2019".

"A combined 34,408 Facebook and Instagram users reported outages at the peak of the outage," it added.

Facebook's Messenger app experienced a smaller outage on November 18, 2019 with 8,952 users reporting outages at the peak.

Snapchat, the popular multimedia messaging app was down for five and a half hours on October 14, 2019, leaving users unable to chat, send or receive photos from their friends.

At the peak of the outage, 18,252 users from the US reported problems.

The outage was so significant as the hashtag #SnapchatDown was trending on Twitter at the time of the outage.

In the mobile operators category, Vodafone was down for about four hours for thousands of users on October 23, 2019. At the peak of the outage, 21,065 users, primarily in Germany, reported having problems with their service, said the report. In the gaming category, Discord saw 15,976 outage reports at its peak on December 7, while Fortnite had 11,236 outage reports at its peak on October 13.

In terms of streaming services, Hulu saw 25,777 outage reports at its peak on December 19, 2019. Disney+ saw 8,441 outage reports at its peak on November 12, 2019.

Instagram Led Social Media Outages in Q4 2019: Downdetector
