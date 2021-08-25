Technology News
Instagram Shop Tab to Show Advertisements Globally

Users can click on an Instagram Shop advertisement to view more details about the product, or browse additional items.

By Gadgets 360 Staff With Inputs From Reuters | Updated: 25 August 2021 09:47 IST
Instagram Shop Tab to Show Advertisements Globally

Instagram began testing the advertisements earlier this month with a few select advertisers

Highlights
  • The feature is now open to brands globally
  • Instagram seeks to earn more money from brands
  • The ‘Like' button is expected to appear on the main Stories page

Instagram will launch advertising on its Shop feature globally, the Facebook-owned app said on Tuesday, as it seeks to earn more money from brands hoping to reach new customers.

Instagram Shop is a tab on the photo and video sharing app that lets users browse items such as clothes and beauty products and in some cases purchase the items directly within the Instagram app.

Users can click on an Instagram Shop advertisement to view more details about the product, browse additional items from the brand or save the product to a wishlist.

The company began testing the advertisements earlier this month with a few select advertisers, but the feature is now open to brands globally wherever Instagram Shop is available.

Instagram is also reportedly working on an ability that will let users like a Story. Until now, there has been no such feature and users could only react to Stories, that shows up in their direct messages. The ‘Like' button is expected to appear on the main Stories page. A user should be able to see the number of likes and the users who post them on a separate interface. A user may be able to post multiple likes on one Instagram Story.

Further reading: Instagram, Instagram Shop
WhatsApp for Android Testing New Colour Scheme That Works With Both Dark, Light Themes

