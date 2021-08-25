Instagram Shop Tab to Show Advertisements Globally

Instagram will launch advertising on its Shop feature globally, the Facebook-owned app said on Tuesday, as it seeks to earn more money from brands hoping to reach new customers.

Instagram Shop is a tab on the photo and video sharing app that lets users browse items such as clothes and beauty products and in some cases purchase the items directly within the Instagram app.

Users can click on an Instagram Shop advertisement to view more details about the product, browse additional items from the brand or save the product to a wishlist.

The company began testing the advertisements earlier this month with a few select advertisers, but the feature is now open to brands globally wherever Instagram Shop is available.

Instagram is also reportedly working on an ability that will let users like a Story. Until now, there has been no such feature and users could only react to Stories, that shows up in their direct messages. The ‘Like' button is expected to appear on the main Stories page. A user should be able to see the number of likes and the users who post them on a separate interface. A user may be able to post multiple likes on one Instagram Story.