Technology News
loading

Instagram Rolls Out a Multi-Story Carousal Redesign for Stories on Desktop

The new layout for Instagram Stories on desktop has handy play/ pause and volume mute buttons.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 28 January 2021 13:10 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Instagram Rolls Out a Multi-Story Carousal Redesign for Stories on Desktop

The carousel in the Instagram Stories redesign keeps changing as you move forward.

Highlights
  • Instagram has rolled out a new carousel layout for Stories
  • The redesign is rolling out for Windows and Mac
  • Instagram Stories are more convenient to view on the desktop now

Instagram is rolling out a new layout for viewing stories on desktop. Instagram Stories appear in a convenient carousel way in the new design, which makes for easier viewing on the desktop. Instagram had started testing the redesign earlier last month and now appears to be rolling it out for all users. In the new design, users can see a carousel of stories, including clickable previews of the previous and next stories.

The redesign makes Instagram Stories more user-friendly to view on the desktop and also makes it easier to keep track of where you are in the Stories queue. It is rolling out for Windows and Mac users. The new multi-story carousal layout has started appearing for us. It is likely to roll out for all users soon.

While the navigation remains the same, you can now see a total of five Instagram Stories on your desktop, with one playing in the centre. The next story appears when you have finished watching one or if you click on the arrow button on the right, indicating you want to move to the next. The carousel keeps changing as you move forward.

The redesign for Instagram Stories includes handy pause/ play and volume mute buttons. Besides that, it also has an option that lets you directly reply to the stories, much like Instagram Stories on the phone.

The update was being tested to a ‘small group' of Instagram users December onwards and was reported on earlier this month.

Instagram Story's update makes for a cleaner user experience. It is easier to navigate through Stories on the Facebook-owned platform on the desktop now, compared to earlier. The redesign will be particularly beneficial for those who use desktop for Instagram on a regular basis.

Does WhatsApp's new privacy policy spell the end for your privacy? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Instagram, Instagram Stories, Instagram Desktop, Facebook
Tanishka Sodhi
Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
Google Opens Dublin Hub to Tackle Harmful Online Content

Related Stories

Instagram Rolls Out a Multi-Story Carousal Redesign for Stories on Desktop
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Facebook News Launched in UK to Help 'Sustain' Local Journalism
  2. Airtel Claims to Be Ready for 5G Rollout, Demonstrates Live Experience
  3. Apple Rumoured to Be Working on a 6.1-inch iPhone SE Plus
  4. Realme X7 5G, X7 Pro 5G to Launch in India on February 4, Specifications Teased
  5. Asus Sky Selection 2 With Ryzen 7 5800H, GeForce RTX 3070 Launched
  6. OnePlus 9 Specifications, Design Tipped as Live Image Surfaces Online
  7. Samsung Galaxy M02 to Be Priced Under Rs. 7,000, Launching on February 2
  8. FAU-G Gives Indians a Game Based on Indian Stories: Vishal Gondal
  9. Sony Alpha 1 Mirrorless Camera With Up to 8K Recording Launched
  10. Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro RAM and Storage Options Leak Online
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Watch 3’s EKG Feature Expanding to UK, 30 More Countries: Report
  2. Nintendo Joycon-Drift Glitch Provokes EU Complaint
  3. Airtel 5G Demonstration Goes Live in Hyderabad Ahead of Commercial Rollout
  4. Joe Biden Administration Vows to Protect US Telecoms Network From Huawei Security Threat
  5. Instagram Rolls Out a Multi-Story Carousal Redesign for Stories on Desktop
  6. Apple Privacy Pop-Up Notifications on Apps to Roll Out in ‘Early Spring’
  7. Google Opens Dublin Hub to Tackle Harmful Online Content
  8. Apple AirPods Dominated TWS Earbuds Segment in 2020, Expected to Face Strong Competition in 2021: Report
  9. WallStreetBets Reddit Group Briefly Shuts Doors, Puts a Dent on Gamestop and Other Retail Companies
  10. Discord Bans WallStreetBets Investor Coalition for Allowing Hateful Speech
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com