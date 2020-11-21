Technology News
Instagram Reels Gets ‘Branded Content Tag’ Feature

Advertisers will be able to create Branded Content ads without the need for them to post organically on Instagram first.

By ANI | Updated: 21 November 2020 17:13 IST
Instagram Reels Gets ‘Branded Content Tag’ Feature

Instagram has launched the branded content tag to help creators disclose branded content

Highlights
  • Instagram is in plans to soon bring branded content tag in live streams
  • The initial experience is, however, limited to Reels
  • Instagram is also bringing a new workflow for advertisers

Instagram has announced new updates for branded content on its platform, including the 'Branded Content Tag' feature in Reels. Instagram has launched the branded content tag to Reels, and it will soon be launched to Live as well.

"We want to ensure creators can clearly disclose when they're creating branded content, no matter what format they choose to use. To help increase transparency, the Branded Content tag is launching in Reels today, and will begin testing in Live in the coming weeks," Instagram said in an official blog post.

Instagram is also launching a new workflow where advertisers will be able to create Branded Content ads without the need for them to post organically on Instagram first.

As a result, brands will have more flexibility with fewer constraints when they want to run Branded Content ads.

Branded Content ads in Instagram Stories can now include tappable elements, such as @mentions, location and hashtags.

"We want brands to have access to organic Stories' creative that is native and authentic to the Stories experience," said Instagram in its blog post.

Instagram recently launched the ability for businesses and creators to set a minimum age for their branded content feed posts on Instagram.

Now creators can choose to set a default minimum age or a minimum age for specific countries, or a combination of both.

Will Xbox Series S, PS5 Digital Edition fail in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

