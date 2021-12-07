Technology News
loading

Instagram’s Link Stickers Get Custom Text and Colour Options

Instagram Link Stickers have a limited number of colour options available as of now.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 7 December 2021 18:02 IST
Instagram’s Link Stickers Get Custom Text and Colour Options

Photo Credit: Instagram

Instagram Link Stickers were rolled out globally this year in October

Highlights
  • Link Stickers replaced the ‘Swipe Up’ feature on Instagram Stories
  • Instagram first introduced Link stickers in June to a limited user base
  • Custom text can now be used with the URL for Link sticker

Instagram has improved its newly introduced Link Sticker feature by adding custom text and colour options. Users can now write personalised text via these stickers — instead of just sharing a URL — in Instagram Stories. The colour combination of these stickers can also be changed to improve their visibility against different images and backgrounds. The option to customise Link Stickers was not available when the feature was first introduced widely in October. Instagram had started testing this feature back in June but it was limited to verified accounts and accounts with a large following.

Instagram, the Meta-owned social media platform, announced the inclusion of this feature on Twitter. The Link Sticker feature is currently limited to Instagram Stories. As shown in the posted image, users can enter the sticker text when adding the URL. Also, users can change the Link sticker's colour with a simple tap while placing it in a story.

Previously, Instagram had said that Link Stickers were rolled out globally after seeing demand from the community. This feature has now completely replaced the ‘Swipe Up' feature, which was limited to verified accounts and accounts with at least 10,000 followers. The social media giant, though, says that new accounts will not get immediate access to Link stickers. In addition, accounts that repeatedly spread hate speech and misinformation will be barred from using them.

Instagram has seen the addition of several new features in its effort to reform the platform and make it safer for teens. The latest addition is the 'Take a Break' feature that will send a prompt to users who use the app continuously for a long period. This feature is currently available in the US, Britain, Canada, and Australia. Instagram is also working on the launch of an "educational hub" for parents, which is set to arrive on the platform in March next year.

These changes have come at a time when the photo-sharing social platform and its parent company Meta are facing serious scrutiny following whistleblower Frances Haugen's testimony before a US Senate committee. In the testimony, she said that company executives were aware of their social platform's negative effects on the well-being of teenagers.

Will Snapdragon's new 2022 chips make it more prominent as a brand? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Instagram, Instagram Link Sticker, Facebook, Meta
Google Pixel 6a Alleged Dummy Images Surface, Corroborate Previous Leaks
Motorola Edge S30 Launch Confirmed for December 9, to Feature Snapdragon 888+ SoC

Related Stories

Instagram’s Link Stickers Get Custom Text and Colour Options
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Proposed India Bill Banning Crypto Payments Could Mean Jail for Violations
  2. HP Omen 16 (2021) Gaming Laptop With Up to 165Hz Display Launched in India
  3. Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro Scooter Deliveries to Begin From December 15: CEO
  4. Google Celebrates Pizza With a Unique Mini-Game: How to Play
  5. OnePlus Buds Z2 Price, Colour Options Leak Ahead of Launch
  6. Acer Predator Helios 500 Gaming Laptop With 4K Mini LED Display Launched
  7. Better.com CEO Vishal Garg Fires Over 900 Employees Over Zoom Call in US
  8. Oppo Reno 7 Series, Next-Gen Oppo TWS Earphones Price in India Tipped
  9. Google Pixel 6a Alleged Dummy Images Surface Online
  10. Redmi Note 11T 5G Goes on First Sale in India Today: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9, OnePlus Nord CE 5G Listed With ICICI Bank Discounts; Up to Rs. 13,000 Off
  2. Sophia Humanoid Robot to Transform Into iNFT for Noah’s Ark Metaverse Project
  3. Vivo V2140A Specifications, Images Surface on TENAA Website, Tipped to feature AMOLED display, Dual Cameras
  4. Motorola Edge S30 Launch Confirmed for December 9, to Feature Snapdragon 888+ SoC
  5. Instagram’s Link Stickers Get Custom Text and Colour Options
  6. Google Pixel 6a Alleged Dummy Images Surface, Corroborate Previous Leaks
  7. Apple Planning Redesigned iPad Pro, New Entry-Level MacBook Pro, Apple Watch Lineup for 2022: Mark Gurman
  8. Better.com CEO Vishal Garg Fires Over 900 Employees Over Zoom Call in US
  9. Meta Sued for $150 Billion by Rohingya Refugees Over Myanmar Violence
  10. Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12X, Xiaomi 12 Pro Key Specifications Tipped via TENAA, 3C Listings
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com