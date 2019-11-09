Technology News
loading

Instagram Like Counts Will Disappear for Some Users in the US Starting Next Week

Such a change could ease pressure to win approval with images, videos, or comments. Instagram has already been testing the change in select countries.

By | Updated: 9 November 2019 09:52 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Instagram Like Counts Will Disappear for Some Users in the US Starting Next Week
Highlights
  • Instagram has been testing making likes private for a while
  • The social app is now expanding the tests to include few US users
  • Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri said rollout will begin next week

Instagram chief Adam Mosseri on Friday said that a test of hiding "likes" at the image and photo sharing social network will spread to the US. Facebook in September confirmed it is dabbling with no longer making a public display of how many "likes" are racked up by posts.

"Heads up! We've been testing making likes private on Instagram in a number of countries this year," Mosseri said in a tweet.

"We're expanding those tests to include a small portion of people in the US next week."

Such a change could ease pressure to win approval with images, videos or comments and, instead, get people to simply focus on what is in the posts.

Facebook-owned Instagram earlier this year announced it was testing hiding like counts and video view tallies in more than a half-dozen countries, with account holders still able to see the numbers but masking amounts from others.

Twitter has also experimented with hiding numbers of times tweets were "liked" or "retweeted," according to product lead Kayvon Beykpour.

Twitter found that people engaged less with tweets when they couldn't see the counts.

"When you remove engagement indicators, people engage less," Beykpour said while briefing journalists at Twitter headquarters in San Francisco earlier this year.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Instagram, Instagram Like Feature
iPhone 11 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy Note 10+: Which Is the Best Camera Phone in India?
Honor Smartphones
Instagram Like Counts Will Disappear for Some Users in the US Starting Next Week
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. In Season 3, Little Things Shines Outside Its Indian Millennial Focus
  2. WhatsApp Business Adds 'Catalog' Feature for Businesses on Android, iPhone
  3. Redmi Note 8 Pro Deep Sea Blue Colour Variant Launched
  4. Garmin Launches Fenix 6 Smartwatch Range in India
  5. Redmi K30, Redmi K30 Pro Launch Schedule Tipped
  6. Mi Note 10, Mi Note 10 Pro With 108-Megapixel Penta Camera Setup Launched
  7. Jio Rs. 444, Rs. 555 Recharges Available With Discounts: How to Avail
  8. Mastodon: What Is It and Why Is It Gaining Popularity?
  9. PUBG Mobile 0.15.5 Update to Bring New Character, TDM Map, and More
  10. Redmi Note 5 Pro Gets Stable MIUI 11 Update in India: Reports
#Latest Stories
  1. Instagram Like Counts Will Disappear for Some Users in the US Starting Next Week
  2. Vivo V17 Allegedly Spotted on TENAA With Quad Rear Cameras, Key Specifications Revealed
  3. Google Stadia Hits the Play Store Ahead of November 19 Launch
  4. Moto G8 Leaks in Promotional Video That Tips Design, Colour Variants
  5. Samsung Galaxy A70s Update Brings October Patch, Side-Key Bixby Function, Link to Windows Feature, More
  6. WhatsApp for iPhone's Recent Update Drastically Impacting Battery Life, User Reports
  7. Samsung W20 5G Foldable Phone Launch Date Tipped for November 19, Could Be Rebranded Galaxy Fold 5G Variant
  8. Google Asked by Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to Remove 'Anti-India App'
  9. Apple Dominates Smartwatch Market With 48 Percent Share in Q3: Strategy Analytics
  10. Mass Surveillance Fears as India Readies Facial Recognition System
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.