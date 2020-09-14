Technology News
loading

Instagram May Soon Let You Add Links to Image Captions With a Fee

A patent application shows an online system on Instagram that would let users pay $2 to add a clickable link in their captions.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 14 September 2020 12:48 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Instagram May Soon Let You Add Links to Image Captions With a Fee

A patent by Facebook shows a pop-up asking users to pay for a live link

Highlights
  • Instagram could soon allow users to pay to add links to captions
  • A patent by Facebook shows a pop-up asking users to pay for a live link
  • Users could be required to pay around Rs. 147

Instagram may soon let you add clickable links to your image captions, but with a fee. A patent application submitted by Instagram's parent company Facebook shows a pop-up appearing when a user adds a link to a caption, asking if they wants to make the URL clickable by paying $2 (roughly Rs. 147). Right now, users can not add links to captions, and this has been a limitation of Instagram that has received a fair amount of criticism.

The patent application by Facebook, dated September 8 2020 and filed on January 26 2016, was discovered by Protocol. Describing how the new system would work, the patent says, “If the online system detects the text content of the caption includes a string of link text identifying an address, the online system prompts the posting user to pay a fee in exchange for generating a link.”

According to the patent, the fee for generating a link on Instagram may be a flat fee, or could vary based on a number of other users connected to the posting user, via the online system. The fee could also alternatively be based partially on the profile of the user, the patent explains. It may charge a business to pay a fee in order to generate a link, but may not charge an individual non-business account a fee for the same.

Currently, Instagram users with more than 10,000 followers or verified handles can add clickable links to their stories but for everyone else, this isn't an option. Regular users usually add the URL to their Instagram bio, and write “Link in bio” to their stories or captions to push users to check the link.

The patent says that the fee would prevent a user from posting content with links in the caption as an alternative advertisement method without cost to the advertiser, and prevent excessive links. It also notes that the link will be disabled if the user does not pay the fee.

Instagram has so far not hinted at including this system in the near future and while it is a possibility, companies often don't end up using the patents they apply for.

Which are the best truly wireless earphones under Rs. 10,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Instagram, Instagram links, Facebook
Tanishka Sodhi Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
Google’s Rumoured Sabrina Dongle May Launch as ‘Google Chromecast With Google TV’
iPhone Makers Said to be Among Winners in $6.6 Billion India Plan

Related Stories

Instagram May Soon Let You Add Links to Image Captions With a Fee
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme Narzo 20 Series Set to Launch in India on September 21
  2. PUBG Mobile Update 1.0 Is Live With New Erangel Map, Gameplay Changes
  3. OnePlus Nord Now Available With a Discount Offer for ICICI Bank Customers
  4. Redmi 9i Price in India, Colour Options Leak Ahead of Launch
  5. Xiaomi Mi 10T 5G, Mi 10T Pro 5G Leaked Specifications Show Snapdragon 865 SoC
  6. iPhone 12 Pro Leak Hints at LiDAR Camera Placement, No High Refresh Rate
  7. Redmi 9i With 4GB RAM Set to Launch in India on September 15
  8. Amitabh Bachchan to Be Alexa’s First Indian Celebrity Voice
  9. Realme Narzo 20, Narzo 20A, Narzo 20 Pro Variants Leak Online
  10. Samsung Galaxy M51 With 7,000mAh Battery Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo Watch Confirmed to Launch on September 22
  2. Vi Brings Rs. 351 Prepaid Recharge Plan With 100GB High-Speed Data, Updates Availability of Rs. 29 Plan
  3. Xbox Series X, Series S to Support Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos for Gaming
  4. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Spotted on TENAA, Key Specifications Tipped
  5. Big Tech’s India Plans Can’t Seem to Bypass Reliance
  6. PS5 Showcase Event Announced for September 16
  7. Realme Narzo 20, Realme Narzo 20A, Realme Narzo 20 Pro Set to Launch in India on September 21
  8. Instagram May Soon Let You Add Links to Image Captions With a Fee
  9. OnePlus Nord Now Available With Rs. 1,000 Instant Discount for ICICI Bank Customers
  10. iPhone Makers Said to be Among Winners in $6.6 Billion India Plan
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com