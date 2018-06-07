Instagram is reportedly planning to bring longer videos on its platform, moving beyond the 60-second cap it currently has. The Facebook-owned photo and video sharing app, is said to be readying a new feature that will let users post long-form videos, well above the current limit. Interestingly, Instagram is also being reported to be working on bringing a 'home' for such longer-form videos, similar to YouTube and Snapchat Discover. This essentially means that Instagram will have a special place dedicated to music videos, scripted shows, and more. According to latest reports, the long-form video support and the video hub may get unveiled on June 20.

As per a TechCrunch report, the new Instagram feature for videos can be expounded as "YouTube competitor and its take on Snapchat Discover." As mentioned, Instagram is said to be planning the dedicated home for scripted shows, music videos, and more. Also, the report says that the videos will be in vertical orientation and 4K resolution. The social media giant has been meeting with social media stars and content publishers to gather launch partners for the feature, which is currently slated to launch later this month.

The latest information on the new Instagram feature comes on the heels of an initial report in The Wall Street Journal that said users will soon be able to post up to an hour long video clips. But the new report claims that besides the long-form videos, Instagram is also launching a professionally produced video entertainment hub.

It is worth noting that the new Instagram feature is not expected to be a Netflix or HBO competitor. Instead, Instagram will focus on more YouTube-style videos from independent creators, the report claims. TechCrunch says, "These often range from five to 15 minutes in length, shot with nice cameras and lighting but not some massive Hollywood movie production crew. Average users will be able to upload longer videos too, beyond the current 60-second limit."

Additionally, the new long-form video hub on Instagram will also have curated videos and popular videos. It will also have a 'continue watching' feature that will allow users to split viewing of longer videos into shorter sessions.

When it comes to monetisation, the report says that the plans haven't been finalised yet. It says that Instagram "intends to let creators and publishers earn money off the longer videos." However, it has not finalised how accompanying ads like pre-rolls and mid-breaks or revenue splits will work, according to the report.