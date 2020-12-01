Technology News
Instagram Is Featuring a Giving Tuesday Shared Story to Highlight Accounts That Are Donating

Instagram will soon be testing a more permanent way for users to create and share fundraisers for non-profits within their feed.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 1 December 2020 16:01 IST
The donation stickers will be added to a shared Instagram story for a limited time

  • Instagram is featuring ‘Giving Tuesday’ stories to encourage donations
  • The company is highlighting creators who are helping make a difference
  • Instagram will soon to let users link non-profits in their posts

Instagram is featuring a ‘Giving Tuesday' story at the front of the stories section on the app today. It will highlight accounts you follow that have used the ‘I Donated' or ‘Donation' stickers. This is part of Instagram's plan to encourage users to donate during the charitable season that lasts till Giving Tuesday. On its main and creators handles, the Facebook-owned company is also highlighting creators who are helping to make a difference in their communities.

Soon, Instagram will be testing a more permanent way for users to create and share fundraisers for non-profits within their feed. The company said in a blog post that with this new upcoming feature, users will be able to link to any eligible non-profit directly within their posts.

The “I Donated” or the “Donation” stickers, meanwhile, will be added to a shared story for a limited time. On using the donation sticker, your story will be added to the shared Giving Tuesday story on Instagram.

Besides spotlighting creators who are helping to make a difference in their communities on Instagram's main handle and creators handle, the company is also offering tips on how you can give back — such as volunteering, making donations or simply making a kind gesture to someone in need.

The Facebook owned company noted some other ways users can show love to small businesses on the app, such as using “Support Small Businesses” or “Buy Black” stickers on Stories to highlight businesses to their followers. Other ways to encourage small businesses mentioned by Instagram include ordering directly from restaurants via Instagram and the @shop account which showcases people behind businesses and lets users shop directly.

Meanwhile, Facebook has also introduced new features to give back during the season. The tech giant has pledged to match up to $7 million in eligible donations to US non-profits made on Facebook on Giving Tuesday, (today). Drives was also launched on Facebook in the US — a Community Help feature that makes it easier to collect food, clothes, and other necessities for those in need.

iPhone 12 Pro Series Is Amazing, but Why Is It So Expensive in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Instagram, Giving Tuesdays, Instagram Stories, Facebook
