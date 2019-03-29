Technology News

Instagram From Facebook Branding Spotted in App

, 29 March 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Instagram From Facebook Branding Spotted in App

Highlights

  • Instagram will reportedly be called "Instagram from Facebook"
  • Zuckerberg has been planning to integrate WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook
  • The unified platform would have a user-base of over 2.6 billion people

Facebook-owned photo-messaging app Instagram appears to be re-branding to include the parent company's name as part of its own.

"Instagram will have a new branding called 'Instagram from Facebook'," reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong tweeted on Thursday along with a screenshot of the re-branded name.

To establish full control over the different divisions of his company, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been planning to integrate WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook into a unified platform.

The unified platform would have a collective user-base of over 2.6 billion people and Zuckerberg aims to help them cross-communicate across the apps, the media had reported.

Earlier in March, Instagram co-founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger spoke at the 2019 South By South West (SXSW) Conference and Festivals at Austin, Texas, since leaving Facebook last September, sore about losing independence within the Zuckerberg-led company.

"Instagram co-founder @kevin mentioned during SXSW 2019 that Instagram's autonomy has been being reduced. And this new branding is showing it," Wong added.

Neither Facebook nor Instagram has released an official statement on the subject as yet.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Instagram
Realme 2 Pro, Realme 2, Realme C1 Start Receiving Software Update With March Android Security Patch
Poco F1, Vivo V11 Pro, Realme 2 Pro, Others Get Discounts, Exchange Offers in Flipkart Qualcomm Snapdragon Days Sale
VIVO V15
Instagram From Facebook Branding Spotted in App
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi Note 6 Pro
TRENDING
  1. WhatsApp Fingerprint Authentication Feature Spotted on Android
  2. MIUI 11 to Pack Redesigned Icons, Monochrome Low Power Mode, and More
  3. Fitbit Versa Lite, Fitbit Inspire, Inspire HR Wearables Launched in India
  4. Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 With LTE, S Pen Support Unveiled
  5. Poco F1, Realme 2 Pro, and More Get Discounts in Flipkart Sale
  6. Nokia 7 Plus, 7.1, 6.1 Plus, 6.1 Receiving March Security Patch: Reports
  7. Marvel Reportedly Eyeing Angelina Jolie for The Eternals
  8. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
  9. Mi Men’s Sports Shoes 2 to Go on Sale in India on April 4 at Rs. 2,999
  10. Mi Notebook Air 12.5-inch (2019) With 8th-Gen Intel Core CPUs Launched
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.