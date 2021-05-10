Technology News
After Twitter Suspension, Instagram Deletes Kangana Ranaut’s Post Calling COVID-19 a ‘Small Time Flu’

Actress Kangana Ranaut claims that Instagram deleted it because ‘she threatened to demolish COVID’.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 10 May 2021 12:10 IST
Kangana Ranaut was permanently suspended from Twitter last week for repeated violations of rules

Actress Kangana Ranaut says Instagram deleted her post about COVID-19 after she called it a "small time flu". The actress took to Instagram a few days ago announcing that she had tested positive a few days ago and has quarantined herself. She further added that "Covid -19 it is nothing but a small time flu which got too much press and now psyching few people." Her remarks had been criticised heavily in the comments for being insensitive and spreading unnecessary misinformation.

Now, Ranaut posted on Instagram Stories to announce that her COVID-19 post had been deleted by Instagram. She claims it to be because "she threatened to demolish COVID" and says that all those against her are a part of "COVID fan club". Gadgets 360 has reached out to Instagram to confirm more details about the post removal and will update the article on getting a reply.

Ranaut was permanently suspended from Twitter last week for repeated violations of rules, specifically its 'Hateful Conduct and Abusive Behaviour' policy.

In her latest Instagram Story, Ranaut wrote that she "has been on Instagram for two days but don't think will last here more than a week." However, the account actually has posts going back to 2016.

Earlier this year, the banning of the US president Donald Trump caused controversy earlier this year as well. These platforms have also been heavily criticized in the recent times for their role in spreading fake news, especially during the elections and the pandemic. Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram have released a series of new features to combat these issues and direct people towards authentic information.

Further reading: Instagram, Kangana Ranaut, COVID 19
