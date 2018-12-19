NDTV Gadgets360.com

Instagram Adds New Stickers to Let Users Ask Questions in Live Videos, Share Music, and More

, 19 December 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Instagram Adds New Stickers to Let Users Ask Questions in Live Videos, Share Music, and More

Instagram now allows users to ask questions during a live video

Highlights

  • Instagram has added new stickers on its stories format
  • Users can now ask questions during a live video
  • The update is now rolling out on Android and iOS

Instagram has added a number of new interactive features to its Stories format. The new features enable Instagram users to ask for music recommendations from their followers, answer questions during a live stream, and more. The update is being rolled out on both Android and iOS starting today.

The Facebook-owned company announced these new features in a blog post on Tuesday. Users on Instagram can now reply to questions sticker with a song from the music library.

However, the feature is only available in regions where Instagram's music library is currently available. When a user's followers see a question sticker on their friend's Stories, they'll see a new music icon. Clicking on that icon will allow users to pick and share a song from their music library on Instagram.

Instagram is also enabling new camera effects that work with music being played on the app. Users can try these effects by swiping to the music section in the camera and clicking the new icons available above the capture button.

Users can also use the question sticker in their live videos on Instagram now. The feature lets you post questions as you would normally do in the Stories format. Once a user goes live on Instagram, they'll be able to see your questions and answer them.

Followers will be able to view which questions are being answered at that moment. Instagram is also letting users share photos and videos during live broadcasts starting today.

You can also use the new countdown sticker in your Instagram Stories with the latest update. You can name your countdown, add an end date or time, and select the colour before posting it to your Stories. The countdown sticker will be available for use in your future Stories as well.

Users' followers will be able to receive a notification once the countdown ends. The feature is available globally on both Android and iOS with the latest update.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Instagram
Harpreet Singh Harpreet is the community manager at Gadgets 360. He loves all things tech, and can be found hunting for good deals when he’s not shopping online. More
Samsung Galaxy M20 Tipped to Pack 5,000mAh Battery, Galaxy M10 Allegedly Certified
Facebook Let Some Companies Access Your Private Messages, Friends Lists: Report
Pricee
Instagram Adds New Stickers to Let Users Ask Questions in Live Videos, Share Music, and More
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Honor 8X
TRENDING
  1. Lenovo Z5 Pro GT With Snapdragon 855 SoC, Up to 12GB of RAM Unveiled
  2. Xiaomi Mi Play Teasers Show Waterdrop-Shaped Notch, Dual Rear Cameras
  3. Samsung Galaxy M20 Said to Sport a Massive 5,000mAh Battery
  4. PUBG Mobile 0.10.0 Update Out Now, Adds Vikendi Snow Map
  5. New Google Play Anti-Spam System Removes Millions of Fake Reviews
  6. Lenovo Z5s With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 710 SoC Unveiled
  7. Nubia Red Magic Gaming Smartphone With 8GB RAM Launched in India
  8. Huawei P20 Pro, Honor Play Amongst 7 Phones Receiving EMUI 9.0 Update
  9. PUBG Mobile's Vikendi Snow Map Release Date, Start Time Announced
  10. Redmi 7 Pro Detailed Specifications Seen on TENAA, Up to 6GB RAM Tipped
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.