Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Government Sends Notice to Cambridge Analytica Over Indian Users' Data

 
, 24 March 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Government Sends Notice to Cambridge Analytica Over Indian Users' Data

The government on Friday sent a notice to U.K.-based Cambridge Analytica asking whether it has misused data to profile Indians and influence elections in the country. The data-mining firm faces accusation of lifting the Facebook profiles of more than 50 million users without their permission in order to manipulate elections. Authorities in both the United States and Britain are investigating both Facebook and Cambridge Analytica.

The firm has denied any wrongdoing.

The Indian government also demanded the name of the entities that engaged Cambridge Analytica and the method used by it for possession of data and whether consent was taken from users.

How to Check Which Advertisers Have Access to Your Facebook Data

Governing Bharatiya Janata Party and main opposition Congress Party have accused each other of utilising the services of the company.

The government set a March 31 deadline for the company to respond to its inquiry.

Earlier this week, India's Law and Information Technology Minster Ravi Shankar Prasad warned Facebook of "stringent" action for any attempt to influence polls through data theft, and threatened to summon CEO Mark Zuckerberg, if needed.

Facebook has over 200 million users in India, the Press Trust of India news agency said.

"The government is deeply concerned about such developments and is committed to ensure the protection of the fundamental right of privacy and safety and security of data for every citizen of India. There have also been imputations that such data could also have been used to influence the behaviour of individuals," PTI quoted India's Information Technology Ministry said.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cambridge Analytica, Facebook
OnePlus 5T Goes Out of Stock in North America, Fans Will Now Have to Wait for OnePlus 6
Government Sends Notice to Cambridge Analytica Over Indian Users' Data
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Ebay Flash Sale
TRENDING
  1. Airtel Offers 30GB Free Data to VoLTE Beta Programme Subscribers
  2. OnePlus 6 Specifications Sheet Leaks, Suggests a Larger 3450mAh Battery
  3. WhatsApp May Come to Jio Phone Sooner Than You Expected
  4. Oppo F7 Leak Reveals Specifications Ahead of March 26 Launch
  5. Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime 2 With 13-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched in India
  6. Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S Teased in a Pacific Rim: Uprising Promotion Video
  7. Lava Launches Its Android Go Smartphone at Effective Price of Rs. 2,400
  8. OnePlus 6 Price, Specifications, Features, and Everything Else We Know
  9. Mi TV 4, Mi TV 4A Flash Sale in India Today at 12pm on Flipkart, Mi.com
  10. Vivo V9 Launched in India at Rs. 22,990, Pre-Orders Now Open
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.