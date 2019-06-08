Technology News

‘Chinar Corps’ Twitter Handle Restored Following Suspension

Twitter India did not reveal the reason behind the suspension of the account.

By | Updated: 8 June 2019 11:24 IST
Social media users lashed out against Twitter's unexplained suspension of the account

Highlights
  • Miffed users called for a government probe of the incident
  • Some Twitterati demanded scrutiny of Twitter's algorithms
  • They were even calls for better regulations on Twitter

After facing massive outburst of Twitteratis following the suspension of Indian Army Chinar Corps' handle on Friday, the social media platform restored the account the same day.

Indian Army's Chinar Corps handles most of the counter-terrorism operations along the Line of Control (LoC) and the Kashmir Valley.

While Twitter India did not reveal the reason behind the suspension of the account, a spokesperson said the platform has a policy of not commenting on individual accounts.

Meanwhile, users took to the platform to vent their anger on the issue.

"Are u losing ur mind @Twitter @TwitterIndia? What is the reason for this? Whose complaint did u respond to n act ? Needs to undo asap," wrote Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

He even called for scrutiny on Twitter's "algorithms" and conduct better regulation.

"#Time for Govt to fix Twitter....must summon & probe why they suspended the Army's account...Must find some Pak moles in Twitter India," tweeted another user.

"Twitter is gone berserk from @TrueIndologyliv to Chinar corps... They are trying every bit to suppress the voices of Indians," posted another user.

The account was, however, later restored.

"#ChinarCorps Twitter handle is fully functional & verified now. Thank you all for the constant support, encouragement & suggestions. #MissionPeaceKashmir #AwaamArmyConnect #TerrorismFreeKashmir," Chinar Corps said in a tweet.

Comments

Further reading: Twitter, Indian Army, Chinar Corps
