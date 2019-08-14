Technology News
Twitter Launches Ashoka Chakra Emoji for 73rd Independence Day

The emoji will be live until August 18 and will be available in English and several Indic languages.

By | Updated: 14 August 2019 18:24 IST
Twitter Launches Ashoka Chakra Emoji for 73rd Independence Day

Ahead of India's 73rd Independence Day on August 15, Twitter on Wednesday launched a customised Independence Day emoji of the Ashoka Chakra.

The emoji will be live until August 18 and will be available in English and several Indic languages, such as Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu, Punjabi, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali and Oriya, Twitter said.

"Over the years, Twitter emojis have established themselves as a medium of expression for our users. This inspires us to curate exclusive symbols around moments that are important to Indians," said Shagufta Kamran, Senior Manager Public Policy at Twitter India.

"We believe that the Independence Day emoji will resonate with Indians across languages, cultures and time zones, giving them yet another reason, and way to celebrate this historic day," she said.

Indians across the globe can participate in Independence Day conversations and celebrate with the emoji using the hashtags like #IndiaIndependenceDay and #IDayIndia.

The specially designed emoji of the Ashoka Chakra is a depiction of the Dharma Chakra - a wheel represented with 24 spokes in the national flag of India.

This is the fifth edition of the Independence Day emoji by Twitter, having featured creative symbols for the Red Fort and the Indian national flag, among others, during the previous years.

Twitter Launches Ashoka Chakra Emoji for 73rd Independence Day
