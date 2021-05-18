Technology News
loading

Hugo Barra Is Leaving Facebook to Enter Healthcare Tech Space Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

“I've decided to try something completely different — to dive into the deep unknown (for me) and explore the healthcare technology space,” Barra wrote on Facebook.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 18 May 2021 18:31 IST
Hugo Barra Is Leaving Facebook to Enter Healthcare Tech Space Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Photo Credit: Facebook/ Hugo Barra

Hugo Barra led the Oculus VR team at Facebook to build new virtual reality (VR) experiences

Highlights
  • Hugo Barra has announced his new move on Facebook
  • He joined Facebook in 2017 after leaving Xiaomi
  • Hugo Barra became popular for leading Google’s Android division

Hugo Barra, Vice President of VR at Facebook, on Tuesday announced that he is leaving the company after over four years. Barra, 44, joined Facebook in 2017 to lead its Oculus VR team. Prior to his tenure at Facebook, the Brazilian technology executive worked as the Vice President of Xiaomi. Barra announced his departure from Facebook through a post on the social network. He said that he was planning to venture into the healthcare technology space to help people amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Today is my last day at Facebook Reality Labs, after 4 years working on projects that have been more exciting and more challenging than anything I've encountered in my career, with some of the brightest minds and kindest people I've ever had the pleasure to meet,” Barra wrote in his Facebook post.

In 2017, Barra left Xiaomi to join Facebook. He was initially hired to lead the Oculus VR team. However, in May 2019, the executive took the role of building a global AR/ VR partner ecosystem based in New York City.

Barra provided some details about his next venture and said that he was trying to enter the healthcare technology space.

“I believe society is still poorly equipped with the tools people need to really understand our health and gain control over our health outcomes,” he said. “Inspired by this reflection and after working in tech for over 20 years, I've decided to try something completely different — to dive into the deep unknown (for me) and explore the healthcare technology space. I hope to be able to apply what I've learned from working in the consumer tech industry to help solve meaningful problems in the healthcare world.”

Interestingly, Barra announced his moving-on from Facebook in the midst of Facebook developing smart glasses in collaboration with Ray-Ban.

“Looking back at what we accomplished together with Oculus GoQuest, and Quest 2, I'm truly beyond proud,” he said. “And I'm equally excited about what's yet to come, starting this year with the launch of Facebook's smart glasses in partnership with Ray-Ban, which will begin connecting the dots from today's VR headsets to tomorrow's AR glasses.”

Barra gained popularity for heading the Android division at Google in its emerging stage before joining Xiaomi in August 2013. He worked with the search giant for six years between 2008 and 2013, and held roles including the Vice President and Product spokesperson for Android.

What is the best phone under Rs. 30,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Hugo Barra, Facebook, Oculus VR
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Clubhouse Android Beta Coming to India, Rest of the World on May 21

Related Stories

Hugo Barra Is Leaving Facebook to Enter Healthcare Tech Space Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. ESA Signs Contract for Prometheus Ultra-Low Cost Reusable Rocket
  2. PUBG Mobile’s India Avatar Battlegrounds Kicks Off Pre-Registrations
  3. Snap to Cut Emissions, Achieves Carbon Neutrality in New Climate Strategy
  4. For Telegram, CoWIN Vaccine Alert Bots Provided Unplanned Growth
  5. Microsoft Teams Gets Personal Features With Free 24-Hour Video Calls
  6. These Sites Can Help You Find a Slot for COVID-19 Vaccination Appointments
  7. How to Download COVID-19 Vaccine Certificate
  8. Pune Boy Creates Stunning Image of Moon From 55,000 Images: See Here
  9. Xiaomi Joins Poco, Vivo in Extending Device Warranties in India
  10. How to Pre-Order PlayStation 5 in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Vi Makes Rs. 49 Plan Free for Low-Income Users, Offers Double Talktime With Rs. 79 Plan Under COVID-19 Relief
  2. Hugo Barra Is Leaving Facebook to Enter Healthcare Tech Space Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
  3. Clubhouse Android Beta Coming to India, Rest of the World on May 21
  4. COVID-19 Vaccination: Government Begins Conducting Survey to Confirm Status Over Calls From 1921
  5. Samsung Galaxy A22 4G Specifications Tipped via Geekbench; 5G Variant Allegedly Reaches on FCC
  6. Apple Supplier Foxconn to Team Up With Stellantis to Make Car Connectivity Tech
  7. ESA Signs Contract for Prometheus Ultra-Low Cost Reusable Rocket
  8. Realme Narzo 30 With MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, 90Hz Display Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. 'Charlie Bit My Finger' Video to Be Auctioned as NFT Before Getting Deleted From YouTube Forever
  10. Oppo Extends Warranty in India Till June 30 Amidst COVID-19 Lockdowns
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com