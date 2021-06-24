Technology News
loading

Man Flying on Hoverboard Over New York’s Times Square Reminds People of Famous Spider-Man Villain

The man in question is Hunter Kowald, who said he had permission from the authorities to fly over Times Square

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 24 June 2021 13:46 IST
Man Flying on Hoverboard Over New York’s Times Square Reminds People of Famous Spider-Man Villain

Photo Credit: YouTube/ Inside Edition

A video shared on Twitter shows the man zipping through the air on a hoverboard

Highlights
  • The man on hoverboard was identified as Hunter Kowald
  • Kowald said he had permission from authorities for the stunt
  • Kowald claims his hoverboard is an "highly engineered device"

New Yorkers were pleasantly surprised when they spotted a man flying though the air on a hoverboard through Times Square on June 21. While a flying man may still not be the most usual sight, such hoverboards are fast becoming popular, especially among the younger generation. Remember French Franky Zapata, who, in 2019, flew over the English Channel on the flyboard? The 35km journey took him just 22 minutes after he touched speeds of up to 177kmph. No, it's not Zapata at Times Square this time, but the man pulling off a flight on the hoverboard reminded us of the French inventor.

A video showed the man in full protective gear, standing atop the hoverboard, steady and cool as he zips through a crowded Times Square. Few passers-by, though a little surprised, quickly pulled out their mobile phones to record the man. There's no denying that the 10-second video shared on Twitter had us thinking if it was a scene from a superhero film.

The post on Twitter was captioned, “Oh nothing - just a dude flying around NYC.”

Many were reminded of Green Goblin, who first appeared as the antagonist in 2002's Spider-Man. One of the users, @blurayangel, re-shared the video in the replies and wrote: “Green Goblin???”

Another user, @BlockbusterPlus, shared an image from the 2002 film.

And here's another user, @Steven_C5, who warns: "We know how this turns out before."

User @KraigWith_A_K, however, took it to the next level and said it's all fun and games until he shows up at the window of your bedroom. "It's all fun and games until you see him looking in your 2nd story bedroom window in the middle of the night," the tweet read.

Here are some more reactions:

While users wondered who the man was, the Inside Edition magazine tracked him down. The man flying like Green Goblin is Hunter Kowald, who said he had permission from the authorities to fly at Times Square.

“I spent years on this thing to make this happen, at least to do it safely and properly,” he said, adding it's a highly engineered device. "There's a lot of safety built into that device, so essentially, I could have two motors fail and still land safely,” Kowald said.

He further added that the stunt was legal. “We had permission and asked for it in advance, and everybody was around us to make sure we did it properly,” said Kowald.

What were the best games at E3 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Hoverboard, New York City, Hunter Kowald, Spiderman, Green Goblin
Jeff Bezos' 2021 Space Odyssey a Risk Too Far for Insurers
Reliance AGM 2021 Virtual Event Today: How to Watch Live, Jio Chatbot Announced, Jio 5G Phone Expected

Related Stories

Man Flying on Hoverboard Over New York’s Times Square Reminds People of Famous Spider-Man Villain
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Google Smartphone Launches September 10: Mukesh Ambani
  2. Realme Narzo 30 5G, Realme Narzo 30 With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  3. Battlegrounds Mobile India Transfers Data Only to Enable Features: Krafton
  4. iPhone 14 Series to Feature ‘Lowest Price Ever’ for 6.7-Inch Model: Kuo
  5. Vivo V21e 5G India Launch Date Set for June 24, Price Tipped
  6. Mi 11 Lite With 90Hz AMOLED Display, Snapdragon 732G SoC Launched in India
  7. OnePlus Nord CE 5G vs OnePlus Nord Comparison: Finding the Better Nord
  8. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  9. Realme GT 5G Master Edition Could Launch Soon, Company Teases
  10. Mi 11 Lite vs Redmi Note 10 Pro vs OnePlus Nord CE 5G: What’s the Difference?
#Latest Stories
  1. Reliance AGM 2021: Mukesh Ambani Announces Rs. 75,000-Crore Investment to Set Up 'Giga Factories' for Clean Energy
  2. Jio, Google Join Hands in Cloud Partnership in Boost to 5G Plans
  3. Realme GT 5G Master Edition Could Launch Soon, May Be Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
  4. JioPhone Next With Optimised Android Experience Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Poco F3 GT Reportedly Gets TUV Rheinland Certification Ahead of Q3 India Launch
  6. India’s New E-Commerce Rules Considered ‘Cause for Concern’ by US Lobby Group, Email Shows
  7. Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Realme Narzo 30A, Realme 5 Pro Getting Early Access to Realme UI 2.0
  8. Reliance AGM 2021 Virtual Event Today: How to Watch Live, Jio Chatbot Announced, Jio 5G Phone Expected
  9. Man Flying on Hoverboard Over New York’s Times Square Reminds People of Famous Spider-Man Villain
  10. Realme Buds Q2 True Wireless Earphones, Realme Smart TV Full-HD 32 Launched in India: Price, Specifications, Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com