Health Ministry Teams Up With Twitter to Respond to Queries Around COVID-19

You can tweet to @CovidIndiaSeva to get your questions answered by authorities on Twitter.

By Prabhakar Thakur | Updated: 21 April 2020 17:07 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Harsh Vardhan

Health Ministry has launched the service to help communicate better with the people

Highlights
  • Twitter users can get queries answered regarding COVID-19
  • The service provides authoritative information to the people
  • Health Ministry used Twitter Seva to launch the service

The Union Health Ministry has teamed up with Twitter to launch a dedicated account to respond to Indian Twitter users' queries related to COVID-19. The new account COVID India Seve using Twitter's Twitter Seva platform, “a customised live query redressal service.” People can put their queries forward by tweeting to @CovidIndiaSeva to get a response from the authorities. The account describes itself as “Official @MoHFW_INDIA Handle for COVID-19 Response” and it was created in March. Twitter said that the service will enable the government to interact effectively with the public during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

People in India can tweet to the @CovidIndiaSeva to seek guidance regarding steps to take if COVID-19 symptoms occur, know more about access to healthcare services, measures implemented by the government, among many other topics. According to Twitter, people will get answers to only broader questions, meaning personal queries won't be dealt with through the new service.

Tweeting about the launch, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan wrote, “Experts will share authoritative public health information reg #COVIDー19 swiftly at scale, helping to build a direct channel for communication with citizens. Post your queries!”

@CovidIndiaSeva has been responding to the questions from Twitter users. NDTV journalist Akhilesh Sharma asked, ”Crucial question in everyone's mind is that whether we are testing enough? What about rapid antibody based blood tests esp for COVID inflicted areas?”

Answering the question, @CovidIndiaSeva replied, “At present, 204 government labs and 86 NABL accredited private laboratory chains are involved in testing. The no. of collection centers have also been enhanced to 16,000 centers across India. We have already tested 4,05,320 people.” It went on to add, “Government of India has issued advisory to start rapid antibody based blood test for COVID-19 for areas reporting clusters (containment zone) and in large migration gatherings/evacuees centers.”

Twitter India has also been working with various state governments in the country to make the COVID-19 response management better. “It has also supported and enabled the Govt of Karnataka, Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh to set-up dedicated COVID-Response accounts. Govt. of Karnataka, Maharashtra,” it said in a statement.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: COVID 19, Coronavirus, Twitter Seva, Twitter, MoHFW
Tata-Backed MIT Startup Develops 15-Minute Test for COVID-19
Health Ministry Teams Up With Twitter to Respond to Queries Around COVID-19
