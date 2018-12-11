NDTV Gadgets360.com

Google+ Closure Accelerated After Another Privacy Lapse

, 11 December 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Google+ Closure Accelerated After Another Privacy Lapse

Highlights

  • Google revealed the new closure date on Monday
  • Google will close the service in April instead of August
  • Google+ privacy issues are likely to be a topic for Dec 11 hearing

Google is still having trouble protecting the personal information on its Google+ service, prodding the company to accelerate its plans to shut down a little-used social network created to compete against Facebook.

A privacy flaw that inadvertently exposed the names, email addresses, ages and other personal information of 52.5 million Google+ users last month convinced Google to close the service in April instead of August, as previously announced. Google revealed the new closure date and its latest privacy lapse in a Monday blog post.

It's the second time in two months that Google has disclosed the existence of a problem that enabled unauthorised access to Google+ profiles. In October, the company acknowledged finding a privacy flaw affecting 500,000 Google+ users that it waited more than six months to disclose.

Google moved more quickly to own up to the most recent privacy problem on Google+. This time around, the names, email addresses, ages and other personal information of the affected Google+ users were exposed for six days in November before it was fixed. No financial information or passwords were visible to intruders, according to Google. The company also said it hasn't seen evidence indicating that unauthorized users who accessed Google+ through the inadvertent peephole have missed used any of the personal information.

Even if the latest privacy gaffe on Google+ didn't cause any major damage, it nevertheless marks another embarrassing incident for Google. The company's business model relies on it being seen as a trustworthy guardian of the personal information it collects about the billions of people who use its search engine, Gmail, Chrome browser, maps, and Android software for smartphones.

Like Facebook, Google makes most of its money by selling ads that draw upon what the company learns about the interests, habits, and locations of people while they're using its free services.

Google's privacy issues on Google+ are likely to be a topic that US lawmakers delve into Tuesday, when company CEO Sundar Pichai is scheduled to appear before a House committee. Pichai's appearance comes more than three months after he turned down an invitation to testify in August, to the consternation of some lawmakers. Some members of Congress are now mulling whether tougher regulations to curb the power of Google, Facebook, and other technology companies are needed in addition demanding tighter controls over digital privacy.

Facebook has had even more trouble guarding the personal information that it scoops up on its social networking service, which now has more than 2.2 billion users. The most glaring breakdown emerged in March when Facebook acknowledged the personal information of as many as 87 million of its users had been shared with Cambridge Analytica, a data mining firm affiliated with President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign.

The desire to peer into people's lives is one of the reasons that Google launched Google+ in 2011. It was supposed to be a challenger to Facebook's social network, but Google+ turned into a digital ghost town that Google began to de-emphasise several years ago.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Plus, Google, Sundar Pichai, Facebook, Gmail, Google Maps, Android, Google Chrome
Qualcomm Says It Won Case Banning Sale of Older iPhones in China
Apple Pay May Be Investigated if There Are Formal Complaints: EU's Vestager
Pricee
Google+ Closure Accelerated After Another Privacy Lapse
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

10.or G
TRENDING
  1. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2, ZenFone Max M2 Set to Launch in India Today
  2. Nokia 8.1 With 6.18-Inch HDR Display, Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India
  3. PUBG Mobile Vikendi Map Release Date Leaked, Officially Hits Beta Monday
  4. OnePlus 6T In-Display Fingerprint Sensor Claimed to Become Faster With Use
  5. PUBG Vikendi Snow Map Release Date for PC, PS4, and Xbox One Revealed
  6. Asus ZenFone Max M2 to Launch Alongside ZenFone Max Pro M2 in India
  7. Stranger Things Season 3 Teaser Reveals Episode Titles, Releasing 2019
  8. WhatsApp for iPhone Improves Group Calling With New Button, Shortcut
  9. Realme 2 Pro, Realme U1, Realme C1 to Get Android Pie Update in Q1 2019
  10. Xiaomi Mi A1 Android 9.0 Pie Update Starts Rolling Out: Reports
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.