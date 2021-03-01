Technology News
loading

GameStop and Other ‘Meme Stocks’ Hyped by Social Media Bots, Analysis Shows

The extent to which the bots influenced stock prices was unclear.

By Reuters | Updated: 1 March 2021 10:01 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
GameStop and Other ‘Meme Stocks’ Hyped by Social Media Bots, Analysis Shows

GameStop closed 6 percent lower as early rally fizzled but the stock finished the week 151 percent higher

Highlights
  • Analysts have struggled to find a clear explanation
  • Analysts mostly ruled out a short squeeze
  • Retail investors have been buying deep out-of-the-money call options

Bots on major social media websites have been hyping GameStop and other "meme stocks," although the extent to which they influenced prices was unclear, according to analysis by Massachusetts-based cyber security company PiiQ Media.

GameStop closed 6 percent lower on Friday as an early rally fizzled but the stock finished the week 151 percent higher in a renewed surge that left analysts puzzled.

The video game retailer's shares closed at $101.74 (roughly Rs. 7,500) after retreating from a session high of $142.90 (roughly Rs. 10,540). The weekly rocket ride higher came despite a broader market selloff that sent the benchmark S&P 500  down 2.5 percent over the same time.

Analysts have struggled to find a clear explanation, and some were skeptical the rally would have legs.

"You might be able to make some quick trading money and it could be a lot of money, but in the end, it's the greater fool theory," said Eric Diton, president and managing director at The Wealth Alliance in New York. The theory refers to buying stocks that are over-valued, anticipating a "greater fool" will buy them later at a higher price.

Analysts mostly ruled out a short squeeze like the one that fueled GameStop's rally in January, when individual investors using Robinhood and other apps punished hedge funds that had bet against the stock, forcing them to unwind short positions. Many GameStop buyers took their cues from online investment forums on Reddit and elsewhere.

Short interest accounted for 28.4 percent of the float on Thursday, compared with a peak of 142 percent in early January, according to S3 Partners.

Options market activity in GameStop, which has returned to the top of the list in a social media-driven retail trading frenzy, suggested investors were betting on higher prices, higher volatility, or both.

Refinitiv data showed retail investors have been buying deep out-of-the-money call options, which have contract prices to buy far higher than the current stock price.

Many of those option contracts were set to expire on Friday, meaning handsome gains for those who bet on a further rise in GameStop's stock price.

Call options, profitable for holders if GameStop shares hit $200 (roughly Rs. 14,750) and $800 (roughly Rs. 59,000) this week, have been particularly heavily traded, the data showed. GameStop's stock traded this week as high as $184.54 (roughly Rs. 13,600) on Thursday, far below the $483 (roughly Rs. 35,630) intraday high it hit in January.

"The actors are looking to take advantage of everything they can to maximise their impact and the timing is important," said David Trainer, chief executive officer of investment research firm New Constructs. "The options expiration will contribute to their strategy on how to push the stock as much as they can and maximise their profits."

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Friday suspended trading in 15 companies because of "questionable trading and social media activity." GameStop was not among them.

The 15 companies were in addition to six stocks it recently suspended due to suspicious social media activity.

Robinhood said it has received inquiries from regulators about temporary trading curbs it imposed during a wild rally in shorted stocks earlier this year.

Other Reddit favorites were also lower on Friday, with cinema operator AMC Entertainment down 3.4 percent, headphone maker Koss off 22.4 percent and marijuana company Sundial Growers down 2.9 percent.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Is Samsung Galaxy F62 the best phone under Rs. 25,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: GameStop, Robinhood
Russia Launches Its First Arctic-Monitoring Satellite Arktika-M

Related Stories

GameStop and Other ‘Meme Stocks’ Hyped by Social Media Bots, Analysis Shows
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Phone 2021 Offer Announced With Unlimited Voice Calls, Data Benefits
  2. Moto Watch, Moto Watch One, Moto G Smartwatch Images Surface Online
  3. Golden Globes 2021 Winners — the Full List of All the Awards
  4. Instagram Reels: How to Download and Save on Your Phone
  5. PUBG Mobile 2 Could Release Next Week, India Launch Uncertain
  6. From Godzilla vs. Kong to Snyder’s Justice League, What to Watch in March
  7. Sony to Give Away Free PlayStation Games Until June: All You Need to Know
  8. Vivo S9 Pre-Bookings Go Live Ahead of March 3 Launch
  9. BSNL Launches Rs. 365 Prepaid Recharge Plan With Year-Long Validity
  10. Here’s How to WhatsApp Anyone Without Saving Their Number
#Latest Stories
  1. Golden Globes 2021 Winners — the Full List of All the Awards
  2. Realme X9 Pro Specifications Surface Online, 90Hz Refresh Rate and 108-Megapixel Primary Camera Tipped
  3. International Space Station Being Prepped for New Solar Panels Coming Later This Year
  4. GameStop and Other ‘Meme Stocks’ Hyped by Social Media Bots, Analysis Shows
  5. Russia Launches Its First Arctic-Monitoring Satellite Arktika-M
  6. Deep Nostalgia Brings Historical Photos to Life Using AI
  7. Golden Globes 2021: How to Watch Live, Date, Time, Notable Nominations, and More
  8. Realme GT 5G Specifications Tipped Via Geekbench Listing, Retail Box Image Surfaces
  9. Superman Reboot in the Works at Warner Bros. With Ta-Nehisi Coates as Writer, JJ Abrams as Producer
  10. ISRO PSLV-C51 Launch on February 28 With Brazil's Amazonia-1 Satellite on Board
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com