Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

France Proposes Age-of-Consent Rule for Facebook Users

 
14 December 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
France Proposes Age-of-Consent Rule for Facebook Users

All French children under the age of 16 will have to seek parental approval to open an account on Facebook or any other social network under draft legislation presented on Wednesday.

The requirement is part of a French bill that seeks to adapt data privacy regulations and improve access to the information Internet companies gather, store and in many cases sell to other firms about people's online activity.

"Joining Facebook will involve parental authorisation for minors aged under 16," Justice Minister Nicole Belloubet told reporters.

She was presenting the outlines of a data privacy bill that was approved at a weekly cabinet meeting. It now goes to parliament for approval before it can become law.

The bill aims to ensure easier access for users to all the data companies collect so they can more easily seek to have certain details amended or deleted.

The minister said signing up to join a social network would involve ticking a box to confirm that approval from parents or rightful guardians had been obtained, and that the box-tick amounted to a declaration governed by law.

It was not clear how enforceable such a process would be.

Separately, Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer said this week that mobile phones would be banned in schools from the start of the next school year.

Use of mobile phones is already forbidden in classrooms, so the ban would likely cover their use during breaks and at lunchtime.

Blanquer said on RTL radio on Sunday that his ministry was working out the details, but some schools already had a full ban, proving that it could be done though some exceptions had to be made for teaching or emergency purposes.

© Thomson Reuters 2017

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Facebook Minimum Age, France, Social
T-Mobile to Launch TV Service in 2018, Buy Layer3 TV
France Proposes Age-of-Consent Rule for Facebook Users
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Tata Cliq - Happy Feet Sale
TRENDING
  1. Vodafone Revises Rs. 348 Pack Offers 2GB Data a Day, Unlimited Calling
  2. Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018), Galaxy A8+ (2018) Manual Reveals Details
  3. Jio Additional Data Offers: Check How Much Extra Data You Can Get
  4. LG V30+ Launched in India, Paytm Mall Sale, and More: Your 360 Daily
  5. Honor 6X, Honor 8 Pro Get Limited Period Discounts on Amazon India
  6. Airtel 4G Hotspot Price in India Slashed, Now Costs Rs. 999
  7. LG V30+ With 6-Inch Display, Dual Rear Cameras to Launch in India Today
  8. Nokia 9 and Nokia 6 (2018) Said to Receive 3C Certification
  9. Honor 7X Review
  10. Flipkart Sale Offers on Mobile Phones Announced: These Are the Top Deals
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.