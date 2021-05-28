Technology News
loading

Tech Trade Groups Sue Florida Over Social Media Law That Fine Companies That Ban Political Candidates

Florida is the first state to regulate how social media companies moderate online speech.

By Reuters | Updated: 28 May 2021 12:29 IST
Tech Trade Groups Sue Florida Over Social Media Law That Fine Companies That Ban Political Candidates

Florida is the first state to regulate how social media companies moderate online speech

Highlights
  • Former President Trump remains blocked on Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube
  • The law has been criticised by Internet law experts as unconstitutional
  • The groups' members include Facebook, Twitter and Alphabet's Google

Two tech trade groups filed a lawsuit against Florida on Thursday over a new law that would fine social media companies that ban political candidates, which they said violated free speech rights.

The lawsuit, which said the bill signed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Monday was unconstitutional, was filed by Internet lobbying groups NetChoice and Computer & Communications Industry Association (CCIA). The groups' members include Facebook, Twitter and Alphabet's Google.

"We cannot stand idly by as Florida's lawmakers push unconstitutional bills into law that bring us closer to state-run media and a state-run internet," said NetChoice's Vice President Carl Szabo. "The First Amendment protects social media platforms' right to host and moderate content as they see fit for their business models and users."

Christina Pushaw, a spokeswoman for Republican DeSantis, said the governor's office had no comment on any specific lawsuit but that it had anticipated legal challenges and was confident the legislation had a "strong legal basis."

"Big Tech is in some ways more powerful than government, and certainly less accountable. Free speech is a sacred right for all Americans," she said.

Former President Donald Trump, also a Republican, remains blocked on Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube after the platforms banned or suspended him over risks of further violence following the January 6 storming of the US Capitol by some of his supporters. The ban added to Republicans' long-standing accusations that online platforms censor content due to anti-conservative bias.

Florida is the first state to regulate how social media companies moderate online speech. The new law would also make it easier for Florida's attorney general and others in the state to sue the tech companies over claims that platforms have imposed content moderation on users unfairly or inconsistently.

It has been criticised by Internet law experts as unconstitutional and as pre-empted by Section 230, a federal law that shields online companies from liability over content posted by users.

The law exempts companies that own and operate a "theme park or entertainment venue" of more than 25 acres, such as Disney's theme park in the state.

© Thomson Reuters 2021
 

It's Google I/O time this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss Android 12, Wear OS, and more. Later (starting at 27:29), we jump over to Army of the Dead, Zack Snyder's Netflix zombie heist movie. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Twitter, Google
Facebook Extends Ban on Donations to Lawmakers Who Voted Against Biden Win

Related Stories

Tech Trade Groups Sue Florida Over Social Media Law That Fine Companies That Ban Political Candidates
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. PS5 India Pre-Orders Restock Sold Out in Minutes, if Not Seconds
  2. Oppo Reno 6 Series With 65W Fast Charging, 32-Megapixel Selfie Cameras Launched
  3. General Motors' Working on a New Autonomous Vehicle — for the Moon
  4. OnePlus 8, 8 Pro, and 8T Get New Updates in India With Several Fixes
  5. Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Debuts With 8.7-Inch Display, Helio P22T SoC
  6. OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7T May Miss Out on Always-On Display Feature
  7. Dell Launches Laptops and Desktops in Latitude, Precision, OptiPlex Range in India
  8. How to Watch Friends: The Reunion in India, USA, UK, Australia, and Canada
  9. Samsung Galaxy M51, Galaxy M31s Getting May 2021 Security Patch: Report
  10. F9 Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks a Month Ahead of Release
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Receiving OxygenOS 11.1.1.3 in India With Several Bug Fixes, Improvements
  2. Tata Digital Buys Majority Stake in BigBasket for Rs. 9,500 Crores to Rival Amazon, Flipkart
  3. Tech Trade Groups Sue Florida Over Social Media Law That Fine Companies That Ban Political Candidates
  4. Facebook Extends Ban on Donations to Lawmakers Who Voted Against Biden Win
  5. Acer ConceptD Series, Predator Series, TravelMate Series, Swift X Updated With Latest Intel, AMD CPUs
  6. iQoo Z3 India Launch Teased to Take Place Soon: All You Need to Know
  7. Tech Bill Taking Aim at China Advanced by US Senate, Approves $190 Billion to Strengthen US Technology
  8. Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite With 8.7-Inch Display Launched, Galaxy Tab S7 FE Officially Announced
  9. Horizon Forbidden West PS5 Gameplay Shows New Robots, New Enemies, and Aloy’s New Powers
  10. China Bitcoin Crackdown: Sichuan to Probe Cryptocurrency Mining
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com